Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons

When the Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, it gave the fanbase of the franchise championship hopes. But since then, the Nets haven't really lived up to the hype. After going through a lot of drama this offseason, the Nets somehow managed to keep their core intact.

Despite that, the Nets haven't really made an impact this season so far. They are currently 2-6 and are also in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash.

Nash may have been a phenomenal player during his playing days, but he simply had no command over the star players of the franchise. At the end of the day, not many people were surprised by the organization's decision to fire Nash. As for his replacement, Ime Udoka is currently believed to be the frontrunner to land the coaching job.

NBA Analyst Blasts The Brooklyn Nets

With the era of Steve Nash over, when we take a look back at what he achieved as the head coach of the team isn't much, to be honest. NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes Nash's firing doesn't hide the fact that the Nets have won just one playoff series in the last three seasons.

"The team stinks, Kyrie Irving tweets out a movie full of the anti-Semitic tropes, refuses to answer questions about it and now they fire Steve Nash. ... I'm so tired of it. This team has won one playoff series in three years. Do something. Get something right and then we'll talk about something else, because I'm tired of this!"

Lowe didn't hold back at all while berating the Brooklyn Nets. He mentioned everything that the organization has done over the last three or so and now he is finally tired of watching the Nets' drama.

To be honest, for a team that has had several talented players don the Nets jersey over the last few seasons should have at least reached the NBA Finals. But the closest that the Nets have gotten is the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Will the Nets change that by hiring a new head coach? Lowe certainly doesn't believe that.

