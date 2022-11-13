Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson is willing to pay the fines of his teammates should they get technical fouls. Only because he loves the energy his teammates bring to the hardwood.

The forward's bold claim comes after the Pelicans' 116-109 win against the Houston Rockets, a game that also saw Jose Alvarado ejected and Williamson was jokingly asked if he would pay his fine.

Postgame, the guard made it clear that he would do whatever it takes to boost his team, even if it meant cheering from the sidelines. According to NOLA:



“I enjoy just bringing the energy,” Alvarado remarked. “Not necessarily the drama. I ain’t good with the drama stuff. But I enjoy bringing the juice to my team. If that takes what it takes today, I’ll do it every time. I may be small, but I ain’t running from no smoke.”

And on his part, Williamson said he loved the energy his team brought to the table every single game.

"I told Naji, Jose, & Herb: 'If y'all get techs or kicked out of a game... I got y'all,' because I love that energy."

Williamson had 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Brandon Ingram chipped in with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and as many assists.

Zion Williamson Has Been Consistent For the Pelicans This Season

In the 13 games the New Orleans Pelicans have played, Zion Williamson has been part of 11 of them averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

After injuries that have plagued the explosive forward, he is now a regular fixture in the Pelicans games and the results have been significant as they're placed seventh in the West with a .538 record.

Williamson has played three seasons for New Orleans averaging 25.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. His lean musculature was the cynosure of all eyes during the offseason. All the work he's put behind the scenes has paid off as the 22-year-old has been consistent for the side so far this season.

The Pelicans play their next two games at home. They take on the Memphis Grizzlies next, followed by a clash against the Chicago Bulls.

