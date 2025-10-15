Celtics Could Land Scoring Upgrade In Exciting Trade Proposal

The Boston Celtics will be heading into the 2025-26 season after a rather difficult summer. After parting ways with several key players in an effort to shed salary, the Celtics successfully managed to get close to getting under the first tax apron. However, the cost of engaging in such a practice has been telling on their roster.

Boston’s roster strength was significantly depleted. When additionally factoring in the absence of players like Jayson Tatum, who continues to recover from injury, the Celtics are likely to see a significant dip in offensive production.

While the summer acquisition of Anfernee Simons could address this, with many even expecting the guard to lead the team in scoring this season, the team could look to make an offensive upgrade. With this in mind, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey presented an intriguing trade proposal to help acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Sacramento Kings. Here’s Bailey’s trade idea:

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: DeMar DeRozan, 2026 second-round pick

Sacramento Kings Receive: Anfernee Simons

Why Do The Kings Do This Trade?

This trade has merit for the Kings. Given that earlier rumors had indicated that the Kings and DeRozan intended to part ways this summer, this trade scenario allows Sacramento to move on from the veteran forward and acquire a talented young point guard in return.

Anfernee Simons, at 26, is a dynamic offensive player. While being an athletic guard with reliable ball-handling skills, Simons also boasts impressive long-distance shooting ability, making him a solid scoring package.

In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range. When considering that Simons was effectively groomed to emulate Damian Lillard‘s style of play, the Kings could view this addition quite favorably.

Sacramento has needed a reliable starting point guard. With the departure of De’Aaron Fox last season, the Kings’ backcourt was depleted. Although they attempted to address this problem with the signing of Dennis Schroder this summer, it is evident that having Schroder come off the bench for Simons would be far more effective.

How Do The Celtics Benefit From This?

This deal aligns perfectly with the Celtics’ offseason trading strategies.

Firstly, Bailey’s scenario helps Boston build its draft reserves by acquiring a second-round pick. Secondly, when considering that the Celtics were gauging trades for Simons to shed more salary in the summer, this trade scenario also allows them to do so.

Simons’ contract is worth $27.6 million. Meanwhile, DeRozan’s incoming cap hit is expected to be $24.7 million, roughly $2.9 million less. With more money coming off their overall payroll, the Celtics may view this deal more favorably, as it helps them get below the tax line.

Aside from draft assets and financial benefits, DeRozan’s acquisition also helps Boston improve.

DeRozan has carved out a reputation for himself in the NBA as a reliable offensive player. Having embraced the role of the midrange scorer, the veteran has been extremely effective in his pursuit of racking up points.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.7% overall and 32.8% from beyond the arc. Although his three-point shooting averages aren’t on par with Simons’, who fits Boston’s perimeter-heavy offense, it is evident that he is a far more productive scorer, even at this stage in his career.

The additional benefit of DeRozan’s contract lies in its being a short-term deal. With only two years left, Boston can comfortably look to utilize him in their rotation to boost their offensive production before letting his contract expire in the summer of 2027.

Should The Celtics Do This Trade?

Bailey’s trade proposal paints an interesting picture for both teams. As a proven veteran, the Celtics can rely on DeRozan to contribute in Jayson Tatum’s absence as a secondary scoring option behind Jaylen Brown.

Meanwhile, the Kings can look to build around their new core, featuring Simons, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis. With Simons earning a significant role on offense, the 26-year-old could see an uptick in scoring production, making him the team’s secondary option next to LaVine.

If Tatum makes an early return, which seems likely at this stage, the Celtics could see an overall boost to their rotation. Having DeRozan join the starting lineup as a flexible guard/forward would also help balance out their overall roster, allowing them to remain competitive.

Hence, on paper at least, this trade proposal has the potential to be mutually beneficial.