Tyrese Haliburton Gets Emotional After Reggie Miller Praises Him For Risking His Career For Indiana Pacers

In one of the most powerful moments from Netflix’s Starting 5 Season 2, Reggie Miller, the greatest player in Indiana Pacers history, passed the torch to Tyrese Haliburton in a heartfelt speech that left the young star in tears. The segment captured a raw exchange between two generations of Pacers legends: one who built the foundation, and another who risked everything to carry it forward.

Miller’s message came after Haliburton’s emotional Finals run, where he led the Pacers to their first NBA Finals appearance in over two decades before suffering a devastating Achilles injury in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“All I will say is, look at Game 6 and Game 7 of the NBA Finals. There will never, ever be a question about that guy’s heart, his will, his determination, or his game. No one will ever second guess any decision he makes again.”

“He risked it all, for a franchise, for a state, for an organization. How many people in life, men or women, are willing to risk it all? But this comes back to a full-circle moment what it means to be a Hoosier, what it means to play in Indiana. I’m not playing for myself. I’m playing for that dude next to me, I’m playing for those people in the stands.”

“That’s what it’s like to be an Indiana Pacer. So thank you, Tyrese.”

Miller’s voice carried the pride of someone who knew exactly what that meant to give everything to Indiana, even at personal cost. He then turned his praise into a broader reflection on what it means to be a Pacer.

The words hit Haliburton deeply. Hearing from Reggie, he tried to hold back emotion but eventually responded with a shaky voice and tears in his eyes.

“You got to move on, move forward. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s tough. But I’m going to work my a** off to get back there. And I’m going to do it in a Pacer uniform. This place is very special for me.”

“Like I said, I wouldn’t change my decision for a second. I’ll work my a** off every day to get back there. It’s not guaranteed, but we’re going to fight like hell to try to make it happen.”

“That means a lot coming from him. There’s not many people that can say something that really makes me feel that way. So, that just shows what he means to me and what this place means to me. It’s pretty cool.”

The moment served as both a tribute and a passing of the torch. Miller’s praise wasn’t about stats or accolades; it was about sacrifice. Haliburton had played through pain during the Finals, ignoring medical advice to sit out. When he collapsed in the first quarter of Game 7 with 4:55 left, the Pacers’ title hopes fell with him. Indiana ultimately lost the series to Oklahoma City, but Haliburton’s bravery became part of Pacers lore.

Now sidelined for the entire 2025–26 season, Haliburton’s future remains uncertain. Yet for many in Indiana, his legacy is already secure. In a league where loyalty is rare, he chose to put his health and career on the line for a city that adopted him as one of its own.

Miller, whose fiery leadership defined Indiana basketball in the 1990s, made it clear that Haliburton had earned his respect, something few players ever did. For Haliburton, hearing that from the Pacers’ legend was validation that every ounce of pain, every risk, was worth it.

And in that exchange: two men, two eras, one shared purpose; the meaning of being an Indiana Pacer came full circle. Haliburton might not play this season, but as Reggie Miller made clear, legends aren’t measured by games played; they’re defined by what they’re willing to give.