Luka Doncic Trolls JJ Redick After Lakers-Suns Game With ‘Teammate’ Joke

JJ Redick is now Luka Doncic’s head coach on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was once his teammate on the Dallas Mavericks. Redick stated before the Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday that he is now seeing Doncic be as comfortable as he was during their time together on the Mavericks. When the Slovenian was asked about the comment postgame, he hilariously trolled his coach.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Doncic stated. “Obviously, I had to carry JJ when he was my teammate. He couldn’t move at all. So, I had to carry him big time.”

This isn’t the first time that Doncic has brought up how Redick couldn’t move at all when he was with the Mavericks. The 26-year-old trolled his head coach in his introductory press conference as a Laker as well.

“First of all, he couldn’t move at all,” Doncic said. “… No, but it was a great relationship. I really respect him. You don’t see me going on podcasts. I went on his podcast twice, so you know how much respect I have for him. So I’m really excited that I can play for him.”

Redick was a very good role player, but he was a shell of himself by the time he was traded to the Mavericks in 2021. He averaged just 4.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game during his brief stint with the team. Redick played only 13 games for them in 2020-21 and retired after the season.

At his best, Redick would have been a great option to have next to Doncic. He shot 41.5% from beyond the arc over his 15-year career, and a sniper like him is what you need next to the five-time All-Star. It’s a shame these two couldn’t team up earlier, but they’re now building a successful partnership as player and coach.

Redick and Doncic helped the Lakers post an impressive 50-32 record in the 2024-25 season. They did, however, get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves and are determined to right the wrongs this time around.

Doncic’s preseason debut did end in a loss, however, as the Suns won 113-104. He played well, though, putting up 25 points (7-15 FG), seven rebounds, and four assists in the contest.

Luka Doncic Has Given JJ Redick The Coaching Green Light

Redick and Doncic have a good relationship, and the latter has given the former the green light to coach him hard. Redick revealed he had asked Doncic’s permission to coach him with honesty.

“Him and I communicated the very first day he got to LA,” Redick said. “It was just like, ‘Are you comfortable being coached with honesty?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ Are you comfortable being coached with direct communication?’ He said, ‘Yes, that’s what I want.’ I said, ‘Okay, great, then you and I are gonna be good,’ and it has been.”

That is exactly what you want to hear from your superstar. It is crucial that Redick isn’t walking on eggshells when it comes to coaching Doncic. He should be able to speak his mind and tell the Slovenian what is needed for the betterment of the team. Doncic may not always like what Redick has to say, but he knows it will also help him get better.

We’ll see the Lakers in action next against the Mavericks at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. It is unclear if Doncic will play against his former team with this being a back-to-back.