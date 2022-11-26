NBA Rumors: Clippers, Mavericks, And Wizards Could Be Interested In Saddiq Bey

Credit: Fadeaway World

Saddiq Bey looked as though he was going to be a solid 3 and D wing last season with the Detroit Pistons last season. During the 2021-22 season, Bey averaged 16.1 PPG while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. However, he hasn't been good this year for the Detroit Pistons, with a lot of his numbers dropping from the 2021-22 season.

Recently, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons are taking "early calls" about Saddiq Bey from opposing teams. It seems as though the team will however be "further evaluating" Saddiq Bey before seriously considering any trades.

Another Pistons player league personnel are monitoring is third-year forward Saddiq Bey. The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit. Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.

Recently, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire revealed a list of teams that could be interested in trading for Saddiq Bey. The teams listed were the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks, though it was also noted that it is unclear if they have actually called the Detroit Pistons already.

Sources told Hoops Wire that the Wizards, Clippers and Mavericks may be among the teams interested in Bey, though could not confirm if any have actually contacted the Pistons.

It remains to be seen if any of these teams do end up trading for Saddiq Bey in the future. He could still be an impactful player for a contending team in the right role, and perhaps we'll see trade interest in him heat up as we get closer to the trade deadline.

The Detroit Pistons Are Also Willing To Move Bojan Bogdanovic

Besides taking calls on Saddiq Bey, it seems as though the Detroit Pistons could engage in other moves. A recent report revealed that they will likely make forward Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of the trade deadline this year.

In Detroit, the severity of Cade Cunningham’s shin injury has the Pistons’ lynchpin considering season-ending surgery, leaving opposing front offices positing that veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic will indeed become available before February’s buzzer. The Suns and Lakers were two teams engaged with Utah about Bogdanovic trades this summer.

There's no doubt that Bojan Bogdanovic could potentially help a lot of teams with his shooting. He is a steady perimeter player that can thrive off-ball, which makes him a great fit next to most superstars.

The Detroit Pistons are currently a rebuilding team, and thus it makes sense that they would explore trades for a veteran like Bojan Bogdanovic. Hopefully, they find a suitable trade for him and get some draft compensation to help them rebuild.

