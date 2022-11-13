NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a rough moment right now. They are one of the most disappointing teams this season and nothing points out they will get any better soon. After a 2-10 start to the season, fans started calling them the worst team in the league, and not even their players think they are in a good position to improve.

This situation has led to many rumors about the Lakers, with some suggesting that Anthony Davis could be on the New York Knicks' radar, but he might not be the only one getting shipped this season.

Russell Westbrook appears to be safe right now, but if the situation doesn't get better, the team could think of blowing things up and going into rebuilding mode, which would be a huge hit for the Purple and Gold.

Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season

One anonymous NBA executive said that they could blow things up at some point in this campaign, and LeBron James could be dealt to another team, where he'd join one of his best friends. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports talked with one scout, who mentioned the Phoenix Suns and their good talent.

"The Suns have proved themselves quite capable of getting close, but I think they need a little bit more if they want to get to where they want," the scout said. "One more ball handler and playmaker."

They suggested that a move to the Suns would be beneficial for LeBron, as well as Chris Paul, who could get his championship ring.

"It’s the one place he’d be welcome with open arms," the scout said. "In Phoenix, with LeBron, I think Chris would finally get his ring."

Many have suggested that the Lakers should think about trading their stars and going into rebuilding mode, and this scout isn't an exception.

"They need to think about moving LeBron and Anthony Davis," he said. "They just have too many holes to fill."

The Purple and Gold had renewed hopes before the season, but now the situation is terrible. Darvin Ham has done as much as he can, but this roster isn't good enough to compete in a stacked Western Conference. Not only the Suns but other teams will be interested in LeBron, but the presence of CP3 could help Phoenix get the King.

