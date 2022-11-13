Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a rough moment right now. They are one of the most disappointing teams this season and nothing points out they will get any better soon. After a 2-10 start to the season, fans started calling them the worst team in the league, and not even their players think they are in a good position to improve. 

This situation has led to many rumors about the Lakers, with some suggesting that Anthony Davis could be on the New York Knicks' radar, but he might not be the only one getting shipped this season. 

Russell Westbrook appears to be safe right now, but if the situation doesn't get better, the team could think of blowing things up and going into rebuilding mode, which would be a huge hit for the Purple and Gold. 

Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season

One anonymous NBA executive said that they could blow things up at some point in this campaign, and LeBron James could be dealt to another team, where he'd join one of his best friends. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports talked with one scout, who mentioned the Phoenix Suns and their good talent. 

"The Suns have proved themselves quite capable of getting close, but I think they need a little bit more if they want to get to where they want," the scout said. "One more ball handler and playmaker."

They suggested that a move to the Suns would be beneficial for LeBron, as well as Chris Paul, who could get his championship ring. 

"It’s the one place he’d be welcome with open arms," the scout said. "In Phoenix, with LeBron, I think Chris would finally get his ring."

Many have suggested that the Lakers should think about trading their stars and going into rebuilding mode, and this scout isn't an exception. 

"They need to think about moving LeBron and Anthony Davis," he said. "They just have too many holes to fill."

The Purple and Gold had renewed hopes before the season, but now the situation is terrible. Darvin Ham has done as much as he can, but this roster isn't good enough to compete in a stacked Western Conference. Not only the Suns but other teams will be interested in LeBron, but the presence of CP3 could help Phoenix get the King.  

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”

By Aaron Abhishek
Giannis Antetokounmpo Heaps Huge Praise On Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party
Entertainment

LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season

By Lee Tran
Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball
NBA Media

Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball

By Divij Kulkarni
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"

By Orlando Silva
Dennis Rodman's Ex-Girlfriend Carmen Electra Shares Stunning Pics To Promote Her OnlyFans
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman's Ex-Girlfriend Carmen Electra Shares Stunning Pics To Promote Her OnlyFans

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis Explains How Bad Lakers Feels After Dropping To 2-10 This Season
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Explains How Bad Lakers Feel After Dropping To 2-10 This Season

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy

By Divij Kulkarni
Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

By Divij Kulkarni