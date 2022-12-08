10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022

Credit: Fadeaway World

One of the most beautiful things about NBA fans is that every season is a new beginning. Like clockwork, each season brings upon us the fascinating possibilities of different scenarios in which our favorite NBA teams can improve. This includes, but is not limited to, wearing out the trade machines online as we create the best possible deals for said teams and players. Some of the deals are farfetched and no front office in their right mind would pull the trigger on them. Others aren’t so outside the realm of possibility and can even come to fruition in rare cases.

The deals we are speaking about today were either really close to getting done or rumored to be discussed this offseason/beginning of 2022-23. They are the trades that we believe could have turned either team involved season’s around or made them even more of a contender than they currently are. These deals are the ones that should have gone down but fell through for any number of reasons. These trades will leave us as fans and analysts wondering what could have been had these players swapped cities.

These are the NBA trades that should have gone down this year but did not.

Hawks And Jazz Swap Forwards

Trade Details: John Collins For Lauri Markkanen

This trade proposal was first reported by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Hawks offered to ship John Collins to the Utah Jazz straight up for Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz were the team that was interested in Collins’ services first and the Hawks punched on them with an idea to do the exchange for Markkanen. The Jazz appear to not want to include Markkanen in any deal for Collins which means this deal will be tabled for some time. Utah would like to add to the team that got off to a hot start in 2022-23 rather than subtract a key piece in it like Markkanen.

If this deal had gone down, there are a few things that would be drastically different in the NBA power struggle. Collins is having a rough start to 2022-23 on the offensive side of the ball with just 12.3 PPG on 48.4% shooting. He is also set to miss the next few weeks with an ankle injury leaving Atlanta with a tough spot to fill. Meanwhile, Markkanen is having a breakout year with the Jazz and playing at an All-Star level with 22.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG. If Markkanen had joined the Hawks, they could possibly be atop the Eastern Conference with the Celtics given the three-headed attack of Dejounte Murray, Tare Young, and Markkanen. As it stands, Markkanen is staying pout and Collins’ trade value continues to drop.

The Nets Trade Ben Simmons For Offensive Help

Trade Details: Ben Simmons For John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic

The swap from the Brooklyn Nets that sends Simmons to Atlanta for 2 veteran players in John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic was merely an idea suggested by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report. The deal was reported as the Nets faced the aftermath of a Kevin Durant trade request and reported unhappiness from Kyrie Irving. The deal suggested that the Nets blow everything up and send their 3rd star to Atlanta for defensive reinforcement while the Nets received some veteran scoring. Now that the 2022-23 season has begun to take shape, this deal also seems highly unlikely for now.

Simmons got off to a rough start to 2022-23 but has picked things up as of late. Despite battling a knee injury currently, Simmons was just beginning to get more aggressive on the offensive end while still playing incredible defense. This would have been a huge boost to a struggling Atlanta defense that has allowed 113.3 PPG. Collins could have been a big boost for the Nets next to Durant and Nic Claxton, allowing Durant to get back to his roots as a small forward. Bogdanovic has played in just 1 game this season and has been moved to the end of most rotations in Atlanta. After averaging over 15.0 PPG in 2022, he could have been a big offensive boost off the bench for Brooklyn.

Lakers Get Some Much-Needed Wing Depth

Trade Details: Russell Westbrook, Two First Round Picks For Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gay, First-Round Draft Pick

It was reported earlier in the 2022-23 season that the Lakers finally had a legitimate chance to offload Russell Westbrook. The Utah Jazz emerged as suitors for the point guard as they offered a large deal that would have added some much-needed depth to their roster. However, the Lakers have been desperately hanging on to their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks and is unwilling to include them in any deal. This is disappointing considering how much Conley would have helped this Lakers team as well as Bogdanpvic who was traded to Detroit and is averaging over 20.0 PPG.

This deal was also most likely turned down due to the inclusion of Mike Conley. The Lakers are financially strapped as it is at the moment and are hardly trying to take on Conley’s massive cap hit in 2023-24. The deal would have been a much better fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis although the Lakers are 8-2 over their last 10 games and seem to have ironed a lot of things put on the court. Westbrook has been one of the best bench players in the NBA over the last 3 weeks and has embraced the role wholeheartedly.

Donovan Mitchell Goes Home

Trade Details: Donovan Mitchell For Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Three First-Round Picks

It is no secret how much Donovan Mitchell loves New York. You can catch him every night during baseball season tweeting and saying something about his beloved New York Mets. That is why when the Knicks were first reportedly interested in trading for Mitchell when he became available from Utah, he thought he was coming home. That was not the case as Utah wanted more from New York in a deal for their former franchise star than Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and 2 first-round picks. The Knicks declined to offer more and Mitchell was eventually traded to the cavaliers in a massive deal.

Given how Mitchell is playing this season, he could have been a huge boost for New York. Barrett and Quickley have struggled mightily for New york as well after high hopes for the 2022-23 season. Mitchell has inserted himself into MVP discussions with his 28.5 PPG and career-high shooting percentage. The Cavaliers are thriving while the Knicks remain stagnant showing the Knicks should have just included a bit more to get their hometown kid. Now, with many financial hurdles, it is unclear if the Knicks can compete in the East moving forward.

Bradley Beal Goes To Beantown

Trade Details: Bradley Beal For Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Two First-Round Picks

This past summer, rumors swirled about Bradley Beal’s situation in Washington after the star shooting guard decided to opt out of his deal with the team. Many speculated that Beal would want out of Washington and his longtime friendship with Celtics star Jayson Tatum could bring him to Boston. Beal decided to re-up with the Wizards but a sign-and-trade deal was on the table in many circles that included Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and draft picks.

Beal has been relatively healthy to start the 2022-23 campaign after missing most of the 2021-22 season. He is averaging 22.9 PPG in 18 starts and the Wizards have had a solid start to their playoff push. The Celtics are perfectly fine without a deal for Beal considering their 19-5 start with Jayson Tatum playing like the MVP and Jaylen Brown being perhaps the best 2nd option in basketball. Still, who wouldn’t want to see that already historic offense get a little better with the addition of Bradley Beal?

Everybody’s Favorite Pacers Trade

Trade Details: Russell Westbrook, Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

Stop me when you have heard this one before. You would have had to either be completely oblivious to any and all NBA news or live under a rock to not hear the consistent trade talks surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers. During the offseason, the Lakers brain trust consisting of Darvin Hame, Rob Pelinka, and Jeanie Buss heavily debated whether to trade Westbrook and their beloved 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in exchange for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. The trade is still being discussed today as the 2022-23 season begins to take shape.

Clearly, the Lakers have found a way to make the Westbrook situation work in Los Angeles and are 8-2 over their previous 10 games. Westbrook has been one of the better bench players in the NBA during this run as well, making the decision to move on from him even harder. The Pacers are also in the middle of a fantastic start to the season at 12-11 and sit at 6th in the Eastern Conference. Myles Turner is averaging career-highs in points and rebounds as well with 17.6 PPG and 8.1 RPG. Hield is still one of the most consistent shooters in the NBA and is averaging 16.9 PPG. As long as these 2 teams keep winning, this trade gets further and further away from coming to fruition.

Bradley Beal Finds His Way To South Beach

Trade Details: Bradley Beal For Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Two First-Round Picks

After the Miami Heat fell just short of an NBA Finals appearance in 2022, it was clear that there were many things they needed to address in the offseason. One of those needs was another perimeter scorer next to Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro off the bench. Combined with Bradley Beal’s situation in Washington being up in the air, the rumor mill began to swirl as fans urged Miami to make a move. Beal’s mind was already made up unbeknownst to everyone involved and nothing ever came to light for either side.

The Heat have begun the 2022-23 season decimated by injuries and issues with depth at almost every turn. An addition of Beal to this offense could have worked wonders for them and they would be in a much better position than sitting at 12-11 on the season. The Heat have also let it be known that they are ready to listen to offers for Lowry this season too in search of the same need they had with Beal. He will not be available for trade from Washington so it will be interesting to see what Miami pursues as they hope to get back to the postseason.

Kevin Durant In The Big Easy

Trade Details: Kevin Durant For Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., Three First-Round Picks

This past summer when Kevin Durant shocked the world and requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team in the NBA immediately swung into action. The Nets, eager to part ways with the disgruntled star, reached out to New Orleans to try and accommodate a deal. The nets wanted Brandon Ingram included in any deal for Durant and the Pelicans refused to give up their budding young star. The deal fell apart as the 2 teams could not come to an agreement.

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a fast start in 2022-23, sitting at 15-8 through 23 games with Ingram already missing 8 of them due to injury. Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum have been carrying most of the weight for New Orleans who also had an incredible supporting cast built around them. If Durant were to have joined New Orleans in the offseason, we could possibly be looking at a title favorite and one of the best teams in basketball. I mean, they already are with the 4th best record in the NBA. Durant, Zion, and McCollum could possibly have been the most lethal trio in hoops.

Kyrie Irving To The Los Angeles Lakers

Trade Details: Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook, Two First-Round Picks

Another one of the most talked about deals this past offseason was the deal that would have reunited Kyrie Irving and Lebron James with the Lakers. Kyrie and James won the 2016 NBA championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The deal would have also reunited Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Brooklyn with the Nets. As the buzz around this deal grew and grew with every passing moment, it eventually fizzled as Kyrie eventually committed to the nets for the near future at least.

The trade began to gain steam once again as Kyrie Irving was suspended by the nets for a few games earlier this year. Once again, it was reiterated by the Nets that they had no intention of breaking up the duo of Durant and Irving in exchange for Westbrook. The deal for Kyrie would have most likely prevented the 2-10 start the Lakers got off to while the Nets have struggled as well until as of late. The Lakers could be looking like one of the better teams in the NBA had they had a healthy Kyrie in the starting lineup and depth at the guard position they need as well as efficient outside shooting.

Kevin Durant Creates The Superteam With The Suns

Trade Details: Kevin Durant For Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges

There was one more blockbuster deal that nearly came from the Kevin Durant trade request out of Brooklyn. The Phoenix Suns were one of the more prominent teams to reach out to Brooklyn about the acquisition of Durant’s services and the two teams even exchanged multiple offers. Perhaps the most even of these deals was the Nets' offer for Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton for Durant. The Suns reportedly wanted no part of the trade and talks eventually fell through after Durant recommitted himself to the Nets.

This deal could have been great for both teams. For Phoenix, it would have put them in serious contention to win now, 2 years after losing in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. A core of Durant, Devin Booker, and Chri Paul would have been the most dangerous offensive trio in basketball and the best superteam in the NBA. For the Nets, it would have given them 2 foundational pieces to build around with championship experience. Bridges is one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball and Ayton is a Top 10 center in the NBA. This deal would have made the 2022-23 season even more interesting than it is already turning out to be.

