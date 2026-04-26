Celtics Player Ratings: Tatum’s Big Night Spoils Embiid’s Return In Game 4

The Boston Celtics completely took control of Game 4, overwhelming the Philadelphia 76ers 128-96 to spoil Joel Embiid’s return. From the opening quarter, Boston’s offense was excellent, spacing the floor beautifully and burying threes at a backbreaking rate.

Led by a superstar masterclass from Jayson Tatum and huge contributions across the rotation, this was a statement win that shows how dangerous Boston can be. Now onto the player ratings.

Jayson Tatum: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 5 TOV, 8-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 9-9 FT, 35 MIN

Tatum was in complete control, dictating every aspect of the game like a true franchise engine. The scoring was efficient, but what really popped was his playmaking – he picked apart Philadelphia’s defense and created easy looks all night. Even with a few turnovers, this felt like a “you can’t stop him, only hope to survive” kind of performance.

Payton Pritchard: A+

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 12-21 FG, 6-12 3PT, 2-2 FT, 35 MIN

Payton Pritchard came off the bench and absolutely flipped the game on its head. Every time the 76ers even hinted at a run, he answered with a dagger three or a tough bucket, playing with fearless confidence. This was microwave scoring at its absolute peak – borderline unfair given the attention Tatum already demanded.

Jaylen Brown: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-9 FT, 31 MIN

Jaylen Brown had a bit of an uneven shooting night, but he still made his presence felt in all the right ways. He attacked the rim, competed defensively, and chipped in timely buckets to maintain momentum. It wasn’t his cleanest game, but it was impactful where it mattered.

Derrick White: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 33 MIN

Derrick White didn’t need to score much to influence this game. He was everywhere defensively, making plays at the rim and disrupting passing lanes, while also moving the ball efficiently. It was one of those classic Derrick White performances that won’t scream off the stat sheet but absolutely helped win the game.

Neemias Queta: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 3-3 FG, 3-4 FT, 17 MIN

Queta gave Boston a huge lift with his energy and efficiency inside. He finished everything around the rim and battled hard on the glass, holding his own in the Embiid matchup minutes. For his role, this was about as effective as it gets.

Sam Hauser: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 22 MIN

Hauser’s shot didn’t fully cooperate, but his willingness to fire kept the defense honest. He stayed active on the boards and didn’t let misses affect his confidence. Even on an off shooting night, his spacing still mattered.

Nikola Vucevic: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-2 FT, 19 MIN

Vucevic had a tough time finishing and never really found an offensive rhythm. That said, he contributed with rebounding and some solid interior positioning. Not his best night, but Boston didn’t need much more from him.

Luka Garza: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 11 MIN

Garza made the most of his minutes, bringing energy and efficient scoring off the bench. He played within himself and capitalized on the opportunities created by Boston’s spacing. Short stint, but a productive one.

Baylor Scheierman: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 14 MIN

Scheierman provided solid two-way minutes, knocking down a couple of threes and helping on the glass. He looked comfortable within the system and didn’t try to do too much. A nice complementary performance.

Jordan Walsh: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 12 MIN

Walsh brought defensive juice the moment he stepped on the floor. The offense is still developing, but his activity level and instincts stood out. He’s carving out a role through effort and defense.