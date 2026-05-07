Jaylen Brown Names His 5 Greatest NBA Players Of All Time: Stephen Curry Makes The Cut

Since its official inception in 1949, the NBA has seen several players come through its ranks and rise to greatness. While the impact and reputations of these players are largely subjective, when naming the five greatest NBA players of all time, Jaylen Brown showed absolute certainty in most of his picks.

During a recent interview on the “FansView” app with social media celebrity Cash Nasty, Jaylen Brown was asked a series of questions in a rapid-fire format. Among these, he was also briefly asked to name his top five greatest NBA players of all time. With no hesitation, Brown responded:

“Jordan, Kobe, LeBron, Bill Russell, and Steph.”

Cash Nasty was quite taken aback by Stephen Curry‘s inclusion in the list. However, Brown lightly defended Curry’s position by adding:

“I mean, it depends on what day you ask me for sure. But yeah, I’ll go with Steph.”

According to Jaylen Brown’s statement, the No. 5 spot varies from day to day. But in light of his praise for Stephen Curry, it is difficult to imagine many players who could take Curry’s place on this list.

Curry is famously responsible for changing the way the game is played. With his elite displays of marksmanship on the court, the Warriors‘ superstar effectively transformed the approach to offense by bringing the three-point shot into the spotlight as a viable option.

Still, by the looks of it, four out of the five players on Jaylen Brown’s list have cemented their places. For all intents and purposes, it is hard to argue his picks.

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player of all time. Having won six NBA titles and six Finals MVPs while dominating the 90s and helping the NBA’s popularity grow globally, Jordan is widely regarded as one of the most influential personalities the sport has produced.

Similarly, Kobe Bryant‘s mention is equally justified. Along with five rings and two Finals MVPs, Bryant redefined competitive drive and set the standard for work ethic. With his “Mamba Mentality” effectively becoming a global movement, Bryant is nothing short of a legend.

Like Jordan, LeBron James also finds himself being mentioned in the GOAT debate. While he is criticized by many, it is nearly impossible to overlook the great things he has accomplished over his professional career. Having broken several long-standing records while still playing at a high level at 41, James is the paragon of longevity and continued excellence in the NBA.

While most of the aforementioned players were present only in the modern era, Jaylen Brown made sure to mention Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell on his list.

Russell is one of the most successful players in NBA history, having won 11 titles over a 13-year-long professional career. Along with setting the standard for defensive excellence in the NBA, Russell was directly responsible for establishing the Celtics’ dynasty. When additionally factoring in the social impact he had by virtue of his superstar status, Russell more than deserves to be acknowledged as an all-time great.

Jaylen Brown’s lists, whether it is his all-time starting lineup or the five greatest players of all time, notoriously feature amendments. Thus, even though Stephen Curry barely makes the cut this time, there is reason to believe that another great player may be in a similar position next time around.