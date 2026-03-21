Net Forward Takes Viral Shot At Karl-Anthony Towns: “He Don’t Like Physicality”

Josh Minott did not hold back after the Brooklyn Nets fell short in a tight 93-92 loss to the New York Knicks, taking a direct shot at Karl-Anthony Towns that quickly went viral across the league. Minott, who finished with 22 points and five rebounds off the bench, spoke with confidence when asked about defending Towns, a player he knows well from their time together in Minnesota.

“I’ve played with KAT for two and a half years, man. I know him like this. He don’t like physicality. I love KAT, but he don’t like physicality. That’s my boy too, but I hope this angers him too.”

“But yeah, I say just like we were just real connected on bringing that physicality to him. You know, he started snapping in the second half. He’s a really talented player, but yeah, we’re going to do everything in our power to stop him for sure.”

That approach showed early. The Nets came out aggressively, swarming Towns, denying space, and making every touch uncomfortable. It worked in the first half, where Brooklyn built a 13-point lead and controlled the tempo. Their defensive energy disrupted the Knicks’ rhythm and forced mistakes across the board.

Towns, though, responded the way stars do. He finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 7-of-16 from the field and getting to the free-throw line consistently. His second-half impact helped the Knicks flip the game, turning a deficit into a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter. That stretch highlighted the other side of the conversation. Even when challenged physically, Towns still produced.

Still, Minott’s comments were not random. They reflected a real scouting mindset. Teams often try to disrupt skilled bigs by increasing contact, shrinking space, and forcing quicker decisions. Against Towns, that strategy has been debated for years. His skill set leans toward finesse, shooting, and face-up scoring, which opens the door for defenders to test him with strength and pressure.

The fourth quarter added more fuel to that discussion. Towns committed two turnovers late, and the Knicks nearly gave the game away after leading by 14. Brooklyn’s young lineup sparked a 17-0 run, showing how quickly momentum can shift when physical pressure ramps up. The Nets did not win, but they exposed areas where the Knicks struggled to maintain control.

Context matters here. Towns almost did not play in this game due to a family emergency involving his father. He still showed up, delivered a double-double, and helped secure the win. That detail adds weight to his performance, even with the late-game mistakes.

Minott’s comments also serve another purpose. Motivation. By saying “I hope this angers him,” he made it clear this was not only criticism, but also a challenge. Players around the league use these moments to spark responses, especially when there is prior familiarity involved.

For Towns, the message is simple. Production alone will not silence the narrative. How he handles sustained physical defense, especially in high-pressure moments, will define how far the Knicks can go.

Minott spoke bluntly, and the clip spread fast for a reason. It hit on a long-standing debate around one of the league’s most talented big men. Now the response shifts back to the court.