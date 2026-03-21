Suns vs. Bucks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Suns host the Bucks at Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday, March 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

The Suns enter this game at 39-31, good for seventh in the West. The Bucks are 28-41 and sit 11th in the East.

The home-road split matters here. The Suns are 22-13 at home, while the Bucks are just 12-22 away from home.

The Suns are coming off a brutal 101-100 loss to the Spurs on a Victor Wembanyama game-winner, which stretched their skid to four straight. The Bucks are coming off a 128-96 blowout loss to the Jazz, one of their ugliest defeats of the season.

These teams have met once already, and the Suns won that game 129-114, so they lead the season series 1-0.

For the Suns, Devin Booker has put up 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists this season. Jalen Green has given them 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 21 games with the team.

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins is at 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Kevin Porter Jr. has delivered 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in 38 games.

This matchup would feel very different with Giannis Antetokounmpo available, but he is out again, and that changes almost everything. Now it is about whether the Suns can steady themselves at home or whether the Bucks can turn elite shooting into an upset.

Injury Report

Suns

Dillon Brooks: Out (left hand fracture)

Amir Coffey: Out (left ankle sprain)

Haywood Highsmith: Out (right knee injury management)

Mark Williams: Out (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction)

Royce O’Neale: Doubtful (left knee soreness)

Grayson Allen: Questionable (left knee inflammation)

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (left knee hyperextension, bone bruise)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Gary Harris: Questionable (left groin contusion)

Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable (right knee synovitis)

Why The Suns Have The Advantage

The cleanest Suns edge is that they are the better two-way team right now, and it is not especially close. They own a 115.3 offensive rating, which ranks 13th in the league, and a 114.1 defensive rating, which ranks 12th. The Bucks are at 113.1 on offense, which ranks 25th, and 118.5 on defense, which ranks 25th. That is the kind of profile gap that usually decides games unless one team completely flips the possession battle.

The Suns also have a more disruptive defensive identity. They are getting 9.8 steals per game, which ranks third in the league, and they are forcing 16.3 opponent turnovers per game. That matters against a Bucks team that gives it away 14.7 times per game. When the Suns are right, they do not just defend the first action. They speed teams up, blow up handoffs, and turn shaky possessions into transition chances. Against a Bucks group that just coughed it up 20 times in the loss to the Jazz, that pressure is a real swing factor.

There is also a simple availability angle. Giannis is out, and that strips the Bucks of their best rim pressure, best rebounder, and best bailout option all at once. The Suns are not fully healthy either, especially in the frontcourt, but they still have Booker, Green, and a backcourt that can generate enough offense. The Bucks, without Giannis, become a team that has to shoot well and protect the ball just to stay level. That is a thin margin on the road against a team still fighting for a playoff position.

Team context is key here, even with the Suns sliding. They already beat the Bucks by 15 in the first meeting. The Bucks, meanwhile, have lost nine of their last 11 overall. This is a game the Suns should treat like a stabilizer. They are back home after a frustrating trip, and the opponent is a wounded team that has been defending poorly for weeks. If the Suns do not control this game, that says more about them than it does about the Bucks.

Why The Bucks Have The Advantage

The Bucks still have one very real path here, and it starts with shooting. They are hitting 38.7% from three, which ranks second in the league, and 48.0% from the field, which ranks eighth. That is not fake offense. Even with a mediocre overall offensive rating, the Bucks can still rip through a defense if they get clean catch-and-shoot looks and make the Suns pay for over-helping. If this turns into a pure shot-making game, the Bucks have enough spacing to make it dangerous.

The other Bucks’ argument is that the Suns are not exactly in a stable place themselves. They have lost four straight, and each of those losses has exposed a different problem. Against the Spurs, they could not close. Against the Timberwolves, they bogged down late. Against the Celtics, they stopped scoring in the final minutes. Against the Raptors, they coughed up a late lead. That is a lot of ways to lose in a very short span, and it speaks to a team that is still searching for clean late-game answers.

There is also an injury-based opening for the Bucks in the frontcourt. Mark Williams is out, Royce O’Neale is doubtful, and the Suns are a little thinner than usual around the glass and on interior size. That matters because Bobby Portis can punish smaller lineups with his activity, and Myles Turner still gives the Bucks a stretch-five look that forces bigs to defend outside the paint. The Suns have rebounded better than the Bucks over the full season, but their current frontcourt is not at full strength, and that gives the Bucks a matchup angle they would not normally have.

And then there is the simplest basketball truth in the game. Booker is the best scorer on the floor, but if Kevin Porter Jr. is able to go, the Bucks can put two downhill guards on the court with Porter and Rollins and try to attack the Suns’ perimeter defense in waves. That is enough shot creation to keep them alive if the threes are falling. The Bucks are not the better team, but they do have enough guard play to make the Suns sweat if this gets tight late again.

X-Factors

Collin Gillespie feels like the biggest Suns swing piece. He has produced 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 41.9% from three. He just scored 24 against the Spurs, and that is the version the Suns need. If Gillespie gives Booker a real secondary organizer and keeps the floor spaced, the Bucks have a much harder time loading up on the ball.

Oso Ighodaro matters because the Suns need functional center minutes more than ever with Williams out. He has chipped in 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 63.9% from the field. His role is not glamorous. It is about screening, short-roll passing, and surviving the glass. If he holds up, the Suns can keep their structure intact. If he gets pushed around, the whole game gets shakier.

Grayson Allen is the tricky one. He is questionable, but if he plays, he becomes one of the most important shooters in the game. Allen has posted 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season. The Suns do not need him to dominate the ball. They need him to punish late help, hit quick-trigger threes, and keep the Bucks from shrinking the floor around Booker.

Bobby Portis is the obvious Bucks x-factor. He has supplied 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds this season, and those numbers usually feel bigger when Giannis is out because the Bucks need Portis’ shot volume and glass work more. If he gives them one of those high-energy 20-and-10 type nights, the Bucks have a much more realistic offensive ceiling.

AJ Green is the spacing piece who can wreck a favorite’s night. He is at 9.7 points per game and is shooting 40.8% from three. That is exactly the type of player the Suns cannot lose in rotation when they are already trying to contain Rollins and Porter. If Green gets loose for four or five threes, this game gets a lot more annoying than it should for the home team.

Ousmane Dieng is the wild card. Since joining the Bucks, he has given them 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 16 games while shooting 41.4% from three. He gives them length, another floor spacer, and a forward who can attack a closeout without freezing the ball. In a game needing surprise offense from someone, he is the most logical place it can come from.

Prediction

I’m taking the Suns because the Bucks are missing too much, and the full-team profile is still too tilted. The Suns have the better offense and defense, the better record, and they already handled this matchup once. The Bucks absolutely have enough shooting to hang around, especially if Porter plays and Green gets hot, but without Giannis, there is just too much pressure on their guards to create a clean game for 48 minutes. The Suns have made a mess of a lot of close finishes lately, so I do not trust them to coast. I do trust them to win.

Prediction: Suns 117, Bucks 110