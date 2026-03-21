LeBron James Adds $300K Customized Maybach To His Already Insane Car Collection

LeBron James has added another luxury car to his already elite garage, as he unveiled a customized Mercedes-Maybach S 680 worth roughly $300,000, further expanding a collection that already ranks among the most impressive in sports.

The latest addition stands out for one reason. Personalization. This is not a standard luxury sedan. The car was built through Mercedes-Maybach’s MANUFAKTUR ‘Made to Measure’ program, which allows full control over design. LeBron went all in on that freedom.

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The exterior comes in a light ivory non-metallic finish, giving the car a clean, understated presence. Inside, the cabin features dark premium materials with a strong contrast to the exterior. The real detail, though, is the branding. LeBron’s personal logo is stitched and embedded across the headrests, dashboard, and even the body of the car. Every angle reflects ownership and identity.

This is not a one-off decision either. Reports confirm that this is one of two customized Maybach models he has configured, with another version still on the way. That shows a pattern. He is not just collecting cars. He is building a tailored fleet.

This new Maybach fits perfectly into a collection already valued at over $4.5 million, a mix of luxury, performance, and personal history. His garage includes everything from high-end hypercars like the Porsche 918 Spyder to ultra-luxury sedans like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, along with custom builds such as the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and multiple Ferrari models.

What separates LeBron’s collection from others is intent. Each car serves a purpose. Some reflect speed and performance. Others reflect comfort and status. The Maybach S 680 falls into the latter category. It is about experience, not speed.

The S 680 runs on a V12 engine, but performance is not the focus. The focus is on ride quality, silence, and interior comfort. This is a car built for long drives, privacy, and control. For someone like LeBron, who balances games, travel, and business, that matters.

His history with cars also adds context. His first major vehicle was a Hummer H2 gifted by his mother when he was 18. That moment marked the start of his connection with cars. Over time, that connection evolved from excitement to precision. Today, every addition reflects status and long-term value.

Even within his collection, Maybach holds a special place. He already owns a Maybach 57S, customized with ‘KNG OF OH’ plates to represent his Ohio roots. This new S 680 builds on that legacy, but with a more refined, modern approach.

Off the court, LeBron James continues to expand his brand in every direction, and this move fits that pattern. Whether it is business ventures, fashion collaborations, or lifestyle investments, every step is calculated. The Maybach is another example of that mindset.