Timberwolves Did Not Draft LaMelo Ball Over Anthony Edwards Partly Due To His Desire To Be POTUS

NBA Insider claims part of the reason Timberwolves did not draft LaMelo Ball over Anthony Edwards was due to the Hornets star's pre-draft interview.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Mar 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Amid a logjam of guards on the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball’s future with the franchise has constantly been rumored to be in peril as the new ownership considers a total rebuild.

But there was once a chance that LaMelo Ball could have been on the Timberwolves or the Warriors, before falling to the third overall pick in 2020’s virtual NBA draft behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

NBA Insider Jon Krawczynski, in his recent appearance on ‘The Zach Lowe Show’, claimed that a part of the reason why the Timberwolves decided to move on from finalizing LaMelo Ball as the first overall pick from the draft that year was due to his bad interview with the franchise before the draft.

“2020 Draft preparation. Gersson Rosas is leading the front office. They are working around the clock because at the time, if you remember, there were three guys at number one. It’s Edwards, it’s James Wiseman, it’s LaMelo Ball.

“And you’re like, I don’t know what the right pick is. These guys are all, you’re trying to figure this out. You’re trying to get to the bottom of it.”

“So, we know they picked Edwards. But that’s not my little nugget for you all. It’s why they picked Edwards. There were a million different reasons in their evaluation.”

“But one of them was that they had an interview with LaMelo Ball during this process—trying to figure out, ‘Hey, is this the guy for us?’ And LaMelo… did not interview very well.”

“One of the questions they asked him was: ‘Hey LaMelo, after you’re done playing, what do you see yourself doing? What kind of things do you aspire to?’ And LaMelo said: ‘I want to be President of the United States,’” said Krawczynski as the crowd erupted in laughter.

While in the initial short run, Ball was the rookie of the year and seemed like the better pick, eventually Edwards showed more consistency and became a bigger star than Ball is today.

LaMelo Ball has averaged 21.1 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in six seasons while shooting 36.4% from the three-point line since he was drafted in 2020. He earned only one All-Star appearance and hasn’t yet played in the Playoffs for the Hornets.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards averaged 23.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting 36.7% from the three-point line in the same duration. However, he earned three All-Star appearances and carried the Timberwolves to the Playoffs in three seasons.

Moreover, his impact on winning basketball in Minnesota is much higher than what Ball is for Charlotte. Therefore, the Timberwolves are likely delighted with their choice in hindsight, considering that even now, Ball is criticized for not taking basketball seriously.

But the criteria of considering his response to a question of whether or not he would replace arguably the most powerful person in the world at the position of the President of the United States (POTUS) seems a bit arbitrary to me.

While it indicates his inclination to force in politics into a team sport, if given the opportunity, anyone would like to replace the most powerful position in the world. Being aspirational and wanting the best for your people as the leader of the franchise are also positive takeaways from such a response.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during a free throw during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Wild Trade Scenario Sends LaMelo Ball To Washington Wizards
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like