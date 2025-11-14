Wild Trade Scenario Sends LaMelo Ball To Washington Wizards

LaMelo Ball is widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in the NBA. Despite his gifts and innate star quality, however, Ball is a wildly inconsistent athlete. Because of this, his relationship with the Charlotte Hornets appears to be complicated.

At 24, LaMelo Ball is the Hornets’ best player. Some would even consider him too good for the franchise. Unfortunately, with a diminished trade market, the opportunities for him to land in a more competitive environment are low.

However, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley presented an interesting trade scenario for Ball to join a different young core to potentially bring out the best in their unit. Here’s Buckley’s trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Washington Wizards Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington, Cam Whitmore, 2029 first-round pick (POR/BOS/MIL), 2030 first-round pick (WAS or PHX), 2026 second-round pick (PHX), 2027 second-round pick (BRK or DAL)

Although this trade proposal has some inherent flaws, we begin by examining the positives.

The Hornets Come Away With A Haul

Buckley’s trade scenario has a massive impact on the Charlotte Hornets. With the acquisition of two first-round picks and two second-round picks, the Hornets add to their existing wealth of draft reserves.

While this already puts them in a fantastic position to structure a rebuild, the Hornets also add an expiring contract in CJ McCollum and two talented young players in Bub Carrington and Cam Whitmore.

McCollum is currently in the final year of his contract, valued at $30.6 million. With the opportunity to gain valuable cap flexibility next summer, the Hornets may see merit in acquiring him.

Aside from his contract, McCollum is a reliable veteran with scoring upside, averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists per game on 38.7% shooting from the field this season. Although this would be of little value to a rebuilding team, he could help keep the offense stable.

The arrival of Carrington and Whitmore may be more meaningful from a developmental standpoint.

Carrington showed significant playmaking and scoring upside in his rookie season. Although he has had a slow start to his sophomore campaign, averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 assists per game on 32.5% shooting from the field, his talent could be worth cultivating.

Meanwhile, Whitmore boasts noteworthy offensive potential. Since being traded from the Rockets this season, the forward has seemed motivated to carve out a relevant role for himself. Although he hasn’t managed to do so in Washington, with only 17.3 minutes per game, he remains productive, with averages of 9.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 45.7% shooting from the field.

LaMelo Ball Joins A New Young Core

For the Washington Wizards, LaMelo Ball’s acquisition could be intriguing. At the moment, Washington appears to be a team without direction, though Buckley notes that they have done a solid job of stockpiling prospects.

The Wizards currently lack the tools to make the most of some of their talented pieces. On this note, Ball’s addition could be significant.

“Stars dominate the NBA, and while Ball has his warts, his upside is unlike anything in Washington’s collection,” writes Buckley. “And if they ever figured out the key to keeping Ball on the floor, they might have the offensive leader and gravitational force needed to elevate this roster and maximize all the young talent they’ve assembled.”

Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game on 43.0% shooting from the field. Although his average of 10 three-pointers attempted per game and 33,3% shooting from beyond the arc raise some eyebrows, the 24-year-old remains an elite offensive presence.

By pairing him with the likes of Alex Sarr and KyShawn George, the Wizards could form a solid young core to build around.

This Trade Primarily Benefits The Hornets

While Buckley suggests that this trade could help the Wizards maximize their young talent by trading for LaMelo Ball, the challenges associated with such an acquisition are worth taking note of.

For all his brilliance, Ball is a risky investment. Though he displays flashes of brilliance, suggesting greater star potential, his inconsistencies eventually result in underwhelming results. Ergo, the Wizards may not necessarily improve as a unit.

On the other hand, Charlotte finds themselves in a significantly better position following this trade. In the event that Carrington and Whitmore don’t come through, the Hornets still have enough talented pieces on their roster and draft assets to start anew.

With effectively no risks being borne by them, the Hornets unilaterally end up winning this deal.