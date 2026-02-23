Stephen Curry Narrows His Sneaker Free Agency To 3 Brands: ANTA Is Reportedly One Of Them

Stephen Curry is officially in sneaker free agency, and the drama feels bigger than any playoff series.

After a messy split with Under Armour and uncertainty surrounding the future of Curry Brand, a report from Sole Retriever now indicates that his next move is down to three finalists. One of them? ANTA.

That alone is significant.

Curry has been synonymous with Under Armour for over a decade. He built Curry Brand into a legitimate signature line, won championships in it, and became the face of the company’s basketball division. The partnership helped elevate Under Armour into the sneaker conversation against giants like Nike and Adidas.

But things changed.

Tensions reportedly grew after promises about Curry retaining ownership of his logo, trademark, and brand identity were walked back. Even Curry Brand’s social media presence was affected, with its massive following temporarily migrated to Under Armour Basketball accounts. For a player who helped carry the brand culturally, that was a jarring moment.

Instead of shrinking from the chaos, Curry embraced the spotlight.

Throughout All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, ‘Curry Watch’ became must-see content. Fans tracked every pair he laced up, speculating about what it meant. He trained publicly in various models, signaling that the door was wide open.

That is where ANTA enters the picture.

Long known internationally but only recently making aggressive moves in the U.S. market, ANTA has gained serious traction. They have already locked in a lifetime deal with Curry’s former Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. During All-Star Weekend, ANTA opened a flagship store in Beverly Hills, signaling its ambition to compete at the highest level.

Curry was spotted wearing ANTA sneakers during a workout, including a pair that featured a Curry Brand logo on the heel tab. That detail raised eyebrows. The logo had never appeared on a non-Under Armour shoe before.

ANTA has also made bold executive moves, appointing Kyrie Irving as Chief Creative Officer and giving him significant creative control. The brand’s growth strategy appears aggressive and player-focused. They are investing heavily, even acquiring a major stake in PUMA, signaling long-term ambitions beyond just basketball.

For Curry, the decision now goes beyond money.

It is about legacy control.

LeBron James built a billion-dollar empire under Nike. Michael Jordan turned Jordan Brand into its own cultural institution. Curry has a chance to redefine what athlete ownership looks like in this era. Whether that is through ANTA or one of the other two unnamed finalists, the next contract could reshape his post-playing career footprint.

From a market standpoint, ANTA landing Curry would be seismic. It would instantly legitimize their push in North America. Pairing him with Klay and Kyrie under the same umbrella would create a fascinating power cluster of guards with global appeal.

The bigger question is whether Curry wants stability or disruption.

Wherever he lands, one thing is clear: this is not just a sneaker deal. It is a strategic move that could define the final chapter of Curry’s career and the global sneaker landscape for the next decade.