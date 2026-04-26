Gilbert Arenas Defends Ime Udoka Calling His Players Scared After Lakers’ 3-0 Lead Over Rockets

Gilbert Arenas defended Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka's harsh comments against his players after falling to a 3-0 series deficit against the LA Lakers.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka on the sideline against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 3-0 lead over the Houston Rockets with a sensational 112-108 OT win in Game 3 on Friday. The Lakers have one foot in the second round already, but need to take care of business in Game 4 at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka had harsh words for his team after the Rockets blew a six-point lead in under 30 seconds to lose Game 3, admonishing them for being scared of the moment. Udoka caught a lot of flak from fans and analysts for blaming his players in a series where he’s been thoroughly outcoached by JJ Redick, but a well-known voice has now defended him.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas defended Udoka’s comments against his players in the latest episode of ‘The Gilbert Arenas Show,’ claiming that the way the players performed was worthy of what Udoka had to say and that they ‘belong under the bus’ for that performance.

“He didn’t do nothing. The s–t they was doing out there is under the bus. I feel sorry for the coaches today, that they can’t be real coaches anymore, or they’re going to get fired. There’s no way in hell that you’re supposed to lose a game when you had 19 more shots than your opponent. You shot 98 shots and had 108 points. You belong under the bus, around the bus, inside the bus. Don’t even come to the next game.”

Udoka’s comments came after mistakes that are hard to attribute to the coach.

The Rockets blew a six-point lead in under 30 seconds at the end of regulation in Game 3, committing two turnovers to let the Lakers force OT despite having a 97% chance to win the game. This was an embarrassing loss for the franchise, which might get swept by a Lakers squad without their two leading scorers, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, while being led by a 41-year-old LeBron James in his 23rd NBA season.

Udoka deserves blame for not being able to come up with an offensive strategy to consistently score on a Lakers squad that was decidedly average defensively all season. They’ve been more competitive in the two games they didn’t have Kevin Durant, but they funnily need a late-game scorer of that caliber to help bail this team out, as they keep losing close games.

Blame can’t go in only one direction if the Rockets actually get swept in the first round. The players definitely haven’t held up their end of the bargain, outside maybe Amen Thompson. However, Udoka hasn’t put them in a position to succeed with a rudimentary game plan that the Lakers keep exposing.

They don’t have a genuine point guard on the floor, and coach Udoka hasn’t given his players a possession-to-possession plan to rely on with their poor half-court creation all season. His players did fall apart with careless turnovers to lose Game 3, but it’s hard to say he put them in a position to win that game anyway.

Even though Udoka hasn’t been everybody’s cup of tea, Arenas is correct when he says that coaches shouldn’t be scared to talk to their players like this. Maybe it could have been more effective behind closed doors, but we won’t know either way until we see what vesion of the Rockets show up for a win-or-go-home Game 4 contest for them on Sunday night.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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