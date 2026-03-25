Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome on Wednesday, March 25, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Clippers are 36-36 and eighth in the West, while the Raptors are 40-31 and fifth in the East.

The Clippers are 20-15 at home, the Raptors are 21-15 on the road, as the Clippers beat the Bucks 129-96 on Monday, and the Raptors are coming off a 143-127 win over the Jazz that same night.

These teams have met once this season, and the Clippers won 121-117 in overtime on January 16, so they lead the series 1-0.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Darius Garland is at 18.8 points and 6.9 assists.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while RJ Barrett is giving them 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

This game has real pressure on both sides because one team is trying to firm up its play-in spot and the other is trying to stay out of that zone entirely.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Jordan Miller: Questionable (back soreness)

Raptors

Brandon Ingram: Questionable (right foot heel inflammation)

Jakob Poeltl: Questionable (lower back strain injury management)

Immanuel Quickley: Questionable (right foot plantar fasciitis)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers have the cleaner shot-quality profile. They rank 11th in offensive rating at 117.3, third in field goal percentage at 48.5%, fifth in effective field goal percentage at 55.9%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 36.5%. That matters in this matchup because the Raptors defend well overall, but the easiest way to stress them is to score efficiently in the half-court without needing extra possessions. The Clippers have been that kind of team all season when their offense is organized.

That shooting profile gets even more important because the Clippers do not need pace to create control. They play slower than most teams at a 96.38 pace, and that usually pushes games toward execution and individual shotmaking. Against a Raptors team that wants the ball moving side to side and wants to turn the game into a read-and-react flow, the Clippers can drag possessions deeper into the clock and make this more about contested half-court scoring.

There is also a turnover pressure point here. The Clippers average 9.0 steals per game, which ranks seventh, and they just forced 23 turnovers in the win over the Bucks. If Quickley is limited or out again, and if the Raptors are leaning more heavily on secondary creators, the Clippers have a real chance to break possessions before they even start. That is one of the cleaner ways for them to neutralize the Raptors’ passing game.

The recent trend also favors the Clippers. They have won two straight, scored 138 against the Mavericks and 129 against the Bucks, and looked much sharper offensively after that rough skid. The Raptors have the better overall record, but the Clippers have been the hotter offense over the last two games, and that matters in a matchup where one clean shooting quarter can swing everything.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors have the stronger two-way season profile. They rank seventh in defensive rating at 113.3, third in assists per game at 29.1, fourth in assist percentage at 68.8, second in assist ratio at 20.3, third in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.1, and ninth in turnover percentage at 13.9. That is not accidental. This is a team that usually gets into its offense with structure, shares the ball, and avoids wasting possessions.

That passing base is a real matchup tool because the Clippers are only 19th in defensive rating at 116.3 and 16th in net rating at +1.0. The Raptors do not need to win with isolation talent on every trip. They can win by forcing the Clippers to guard second and third actions, especially if Barnes is initiating and Barrett is attacking closeouts. If this becomes a game of rotations and recovery, the Raptors have the better season-long habits.

The road record is another reason to take them seriously here. The Raptors are 21-15 away from home, which is one of the better road marks among teams outside the top of the league, and they just put up a franchise-record 49 assists in the win over the Jazz. That matters because it shows their identity can travel. Some teams move the ball only when they are comfortable at home. The Raptors have done it on the road, too.

The other edge is simple roster stability on paper. The Clippers still have the higher-end scorer, but Leonard is questionable. The Raptors have their own injury issues, but their system gives them more ways to survive them because the offense does not depend on one player to hold every possession together. If Quickley and Ingram play, even at less than full strength, the Raptors have more lineup flexibility than the injury report first suggests.

X-Factors

Derrick Jones Jr. is a real swing piece for the Clippers. He is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field. His role in this matchup is not about volume. It is about finishing cuts, running the floor, and defending in space when the Raptors start stringing together passes. If he turns the game into an activity contest instead of just a skill contest, the Clippers get a lot harder to handle.

Bennedict Mathurin is an x-factor for the Clippers because he gives them a second real downhill scorer next to Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. His 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists matter in this matchup because the Raptors are disciplined defensively and usually make opponents work deep into possessions. Mathurin changes that when he gets downhill, gets to the line, and turns a broken half-court possession into a scoring trip. If he attacks the paint and finishes through contact, the Clippers’ offense gets a lot harder to load up against.

Ja’Kobe Walter could swing this from the Raptors’ side. He is averaging 7.1 points while shooting 39.3% from three and 44.1% from the field. That shooting matters because the Raptors are not an elite three-point team overall. Walter gives them a spacer who can punish overhelp and keep weak-side defenders honest. He is also coming in with momentum after his recent scoring stretch, so the confidence piece is real here.

Jamal Shead is the other one. He is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, and his value in this matchup is obvious if Quickley is limited again. The Raptors need someone to keep the game organized, get them into sets early, and keep the assist game alive against the Clippers’ pressure. If Shead controls tempo and protects the ball, the Raptors can make this game lean toward their style. If he gets sped up, the Clippers’ transition chances go up in a hurry.

Prediction

The Clippers are my pick here. The Raptors have the better defensive season and the cleaner passing profile, but this feels like a game that tilts toward half-court shotmaking, and that is where the Clippers have the edge. At home, with the Raptors potentially missing or limiting two of their main creators, the Clippers should be able to create a better late-clock offense and control the game enough to hold on.

Prediction: Clippers 116, Raptors 111