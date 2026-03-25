Seattle Mayor Releases Statement Ahead Of NBA Expansion Vote: “We Never Stopped Being A Basketball City”

The NBA’s expansion plan has become a trending topic of discussion within the community. With fans excited to see the addition of two new teams, many look forward to the outcome of the upcoming NBA expansion vote. Even though two teams would be added to the league if the vote passes, it is worth noting that the teams aren’t necessarily “new.”

With the Seattle SuperSonics looking to make a comeback after being relocated to Oklahoma in 2008, Seattle locals will be eager to see an NBA franchise return to their hometown. On that note, Katie Wilson, the mayor of Seattle, shared a statement ahead of the expansion vote, capturing the sentiments of the locals.

“Seattle is ready to welcome the Sonics home. We never stopped being a basketball city, and the fans have never given up. You see it in our parks, in our schools, in packed gyms in every neighborhood, and in our Seattle Storm championships. We built a world-class arena. We have a strong economy and a dedicated workforce. We are prepared, we are united, and we are ready for the next chapter of our Sonics.”

The Seattle SuperSonics have a long history in the NBA. Since being founded in 1967, the Sonics have been a hub for basketball activity. Having produced immensely talented players such as Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton, and Kevin Durant, it is apparent that Seattle, as a city, is closely linked with the NBA.

Given that the city already has a successful WNBA franchise, the Seattle Storm, and an arena (Climate Pledge Arena) capable of meeting global standards, the SuperSonics deserve to be reinstated as an NBA team. With the local government also showing its support for the team, the whole community seems to be backing the expansion.

Currently, the outlook for the city seems quite promising, but the implications of the expansion could be significant.

During their time in the NBA, the SuperSonics were a Western Conference team. Considering that the two cities in the expansion plan are Seattle and Las Vegas, the NBA will have to move one team to the Eastern Conference to compensate for the new arrivals. On that note, either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Minnesota Timberwolves may be moved.

On another note, if the SuperSonics are reinstated, they won’t come into the NBA empty-handed. Reports indicate that the Oklahoma City Thunder will cede all Seattle-era history back to the Sonics if the expansion is approved. Thus, aspects such as team logo, colors, and legacy will remain intact, giving the fans something to invest in.

With the NBA targeting the expansion to come into effect for the 2028-29 season, fans will have to be patient. However, with the voting process already underway, the fans will await the results with bated breath.