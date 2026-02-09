NBA Fans Criticize Clippers Guard For Fighting With Julius Randle: “Just Pushed Him For No Reason”

NBA fans make their feelings known on the Clippers' Kris Dunn initiating a scuffle with Julius Randle of the Timberwolves.

Feb 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter at Target Center.
Feb 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Clippers dismantled the Timberwolves tonight and won 115-96 in Minnesota’s Target Center. During the fourth quarter, tempers flared as Julius Randle and Kris Dunn got into a scuffle that resulted in the players shoving and holding each other’s jersey collars as officials and stadium security intervened.

 

Most would think a 22-point deficit with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter would’ve gotten the worst of Randle’s temper. But on close inspection, it seems it was Dunn who triggered the matter by pushing Randle unnecessarily. NBA fans saw this incident and took to social media to express their opinions on the fight.

“Wtf is Dunn doing?”

“Kris Dunn just pushed him for no reason.”

“Dunn has been starting fights and averaged eight points his whole career.”

“What the hell is Kris Dunn thinking?”

“Randle didn’t want the smoke lol.”

“While up 24? For what?”

“Julius Randle is the fakest tough player in the NBA.”

Fans were left in disbelief over what they saw. The play was officiated as a double technical foul on both players initially, but Dunn initiated contact with Randle’s face in the altercation and was ejected in the aftermath.

Following the game, Randle spoke on how the Wolves can bounce back from their recent run of inconsistency (three losses in the last four games) as a team and return to their original style of play.

“I think just a collective focus and togetherness. I think we’re at our best when we’re a connected group, and we’re all focused and on the same page. When we’re motivated, we play really well.”

“You can feel the energy and the difference when we’re all connected, and we’re all focused and on one mission and on the same page. And you can feel the difference when it’s not. That’s why we have these ups and downs as a team,” said Randle.

The Clippers guard was done for the night with nine points, six assists, and five rebounds while going 3-6 from the floor (50.0 FG%). Meanwhile, Randle finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 6-14 shooting from the field (42.9 FG%).

The Timberwolves fell to 32-22 following this loss to the Clippers and will host the Hawks tomorrow night at the Target Center in Minnesota. The Clippers, who improved to 25-27 after this win, will face the Rockets on Tuesday night (February 10) in Houston.

