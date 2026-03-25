4 Reasons Why LeBron James Should Stay With The Lakers And Finish His Career In Los Angeles

At 41 years old, in his 23rd NBA season, LeBron James continues to defy Father Time. But even with nothing left to prove in the league, the King’s future has never been more uncertain as a critical offseason looms.

The basketball legend (who has been a Laker since 2018) is currently playing out the final season of a two-year, $104 million contract extension. This summer, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in years, and there are multiple different paths he could take. Whether it’s retirement or a return to the Cavaliers, however, the decision will be almost entirely LeBron’s.

With so much mystery, the biggest question that everyone wants to know is whether or not he’ll be returning to the Lakers next season. With season averages of 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting and 31.6% shooting from three, he can clearly still play at a high level, but there have been lingering doubts that he’s the right fit for this team. Specifically, some believe his final season could be better utilized elsewhere.

Ultimately, only time will tell how the story goes between LeBron and the Lakers, but there’s no reason it has to end after this season. Despite how things are currently leaning, there are multiple reasons why LeBron’s best choice is to return to Los Angeles and finish out what he started with the Purple and Gold.

1. Bronny James

This is arguably LeBron’s biggest reason for re-signing. His influence resulted in the Lakers drafting Bronny in 2024, completing James’ long-time dream of playing with his son. So, if you’re James, why abandon that dream now? While Bronny doesn’t have a big role on the Lakers, he still plays in some of their games. Tonight, he got plenty of run-time with his old man, finishing with four points, one rebound, one assist, two steals, and one block on 50.0% shooting.

In theory, there is a world where Bronny could follow his dad to a new team, but he’s not the most tradeable asset right now, with just 59 games played over two full seasons. Plus, what kind of impact would it have on his growing game? If LeBron wants what’s best for his son, it might be a good idea to stick around in Los Angeles and help develop his game. At the very least, he’ll get more opportunities to play with his son before the end of his career.

2. Co-Stars Want Him Back

LeBron doesn’t want to be somewhere he’s not wanted, even on a Lakers team that he’s been with for nearly a decade. With the team going younger, some say James no longer fits their timeline, but that doesn’t seem to be a concern for Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. As the two leaders and alphas of the team, they will have a major say in whether LeBron returns or not. Fortunately, they both enjoy playing with No. 23 and want him back for the 2026-27 season.

What this means is that the stars genuinely like each other. Unlike how it was with Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, LeBron really and truly gets along with Reaves and Doncic, to the point where they have a relationship that extends beyond the court. That kind of dynamic isn’t always a given, and James may not be so quick to leave that behind. Unless he heads to Dallas, there’s really nobody else in the NBA that he vibes with the same way he does with his current Lakers teammates.

3. Optimal Retirement Destination

Other than retirement, Cleveland is generally considered the likeliest choice for James if he leaves the Lakers. As much as going back home would be a great story for the King, is it really the place he wants to settle down and build his post-NBA life? Compared to Los Angeles, no other city offers the same opportunities when it comes to branding and marketing. In the years that he’s been here, he’s already grown his wealth vastly with new business investments and off-court projects.

Plus, in the event that LeBron wants a full retirement tour, Los Angeles will be the perfect place for it. With the Purple and Gold, his final season will be treated with the significance it deserves, complete with video tributes, commemorative scenery, and fan-made memorials around the city. It will be a true show for the ages, and the kind of experience he could really get in a Lakers jersey.

4. Best Path To Fifth Title

It might not seem like it, but returning to the Lakers next season may be LeBron’s best chance for another championship. While the Spurs and Thunder are running the league right now, neither of those squads is in the running to sign LeBron. Unless something unexpected happens, he’ll be deciding between the Lakers, Knicks, Warriors, and Cavaliers. Out of those teams, the Lakers are better equipped to win it all.

No matter how good or bad LeBron plays, the Lakers’ success relies on the performance of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. With both players being under 30, they can steer the ship for years while LeBron tags along to provide a steady source of scoring and playmaking on the floor. If they’re able to bring back Deandre Ayton, and make improvements to the supporting cast, the Lakers could easily be in a position to win 60+ games next season. Maybe instead of leaving now, LeBron can see this through and take advantage of a team that’s finally hitting its stride.