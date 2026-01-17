Lakers Are Unrecognizable vs. Trail Blazers: Two Stars And Both Centers Are Out

Lakers are dealing with multiple injuries in Saturday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LeBron James will be carrying a heavy burden on Saturday night as the Lakers face the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Being on the first night of a back-to-back, fans expected a lengthy injury report tonight, but nothing could prepare them for the final list of absences.

Hours before tip-off, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness) would be downgraded to out against Portland. That’s on top of Jaxon Hayes‘ absence (hamstring), ruling out both Lakers centers for the game. Sadly, it’s just the start of their injury troubles.

Luka Doncic (left groin soreness), Austin Reaves (left calf strain), and Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) were already ruled out, making the Lakers extremely short-handed against a surging Blazers team. With Jrue Holiday (right calf injury management) and Jerami Grant (left Achilles injury management) good to suit up, it puts the Lakers at an even greater disadvantage for a team that’s already beaten them once this season.

The fans knew they were in for a rough night, and one quick look at the starting lineup revealed exactly what the Lakers had to work with. Obviously, it wasn’t great.

To avoid picking up their second straight loss and moving down to 24-16, the Lakers will need increased production from role players like Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia. Of course, the biggest burden falls on 41-year-old LeBron James. He was a bright spot for LA in their 135-117 loss to the Hornets, putting up 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block on 52.6% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three. The question is, can he replicate that performance tonight?

Without Luka by his side, or even a single center in the rotation, it’s going to be tough for LeBron to carry his team, but stranger things have happened. With 22 years of experience (and counting), James has been in every type of situation, and he knows how to get the most out of a shorthanded roster. Fortunately, this situation is likely only temporary for the Purple and Gold.

With a home game tomorrow against the Raptors, the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here. For the Lakers, the formula for staying in the top six begins with good health and consistent availability, but it also requires attention to detail on the defensive end. That’s not to mention their longstanding shooting woes.

Some issues are easier to fix than others, but one thing the Lakers will not do is deviate from their cautious approach. In their eyes, it’s better to be overprotective of their players than to add needless injury risk for the sake of a few extra wins. Only time will tell us how that approach works out for the Lakers, but the results of tonight’s game will tell us a lot about how this team responds to overwhelming odds.

