Lakers’ First-Round Playoff Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times & TV Channels

Lakers begin playoff run against Rockets with schedule and injuries stacked against them.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin their 2026 playoff run with a first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets, and the full schedule now outlines what lies ahead in a high-stakes series. With national broadcasts across multiple networks and a tight turnaround between games, the Lakers face both a demanding schedule and a difficult opponent.

Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 18 at Los Angeles, 5:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 at Los Angeles, 10:30 PM EST (NBC)

Game 3: Friday, April 24 at Houston, 8:00 PM EST (Amazon)

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at Houston, 9:30 PM EST (NBC)

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 at Los Angeles, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Friday, May 1 at Houston, TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at Los Angeles TBD (TBD)

On the court, this series carries a clear narrative. The Lakers enter as underdogs, largely due to the absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, both sidelined with injuries. Their absence removes the team’s primary and secondary creators, forcing LeBron James to return to a role he has carried for most of his career.

At 41 years old, LeBron now faces the challenge of carrying the offensive load against a Houston team built on defense and physicality. The Rockets feature a strong defensive identity and a balanced offensive attack led by Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun. Their ability to limit LeBron’s impact will likely determine how quickly this series ends.

The Lakers were playing strong basketball late in the season before injuries changed everything. With both Doncic and Reaves expected to miss at least the first round, the margin for error is extremely small. Role players will need to step up, and the team’s defense must hold at an elite level to keep games close.

Even then, the outlook remains tough. Houston enters with momentum, depth, and fewer health concerns. Los Angeles, in contrast, is relying on experience, resilience, and one of the greatest players in NBA history to extend their season.

This schedule lays out more than dates and times. It highlights the challenge ahead. For the Lakers, every game becomes a test of survival, and every possession carries added weight.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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