Lakers Have Strict Priorities This Summer: LeBron James Is Secondary

As the Lakers approach a critical offseason, the front office has made sure to set a clear structure of priorities as they focus on building a contender next season.

This summer, as opposed to previous years, the plan is to build everything around Luka Doncic and find players that best fit his skillset. Where that leaves LeBron James is unknown, but he’ll have to make some sacrifices if he wants to return to the Purple and Gold.

“Usually, he’d sign like a one-plus-one deal that would give him a player option to exercise that if he wanted to, but he’s an unrestricted free agent, and we’ll see if he wants to retain his job with the Lakers,” reported Dave McMenamin on Tuesday. “They do have an interest in welcoming him back, but then it becomes about what the number is. The Lakers are going to want to fit this team around Luka Doncic moving forward. It doesn’t mean LeBron can’t be part of that mix, but certainly not at the $52.6 million contract he’s making right now. If LeBron chooses to prioritize his salary, there will be other options for him.”

Historically, LeBron has never been in this situation before. Since entering the league, he’s always been highly coveted, giving him unquestioned leverage in contract negotiations. This time, however, he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent no matter what, meaning his future has never been more uncertain.

While he’d prefer to stay with the Lakers, it’s been noted that they have shifted away from his preferences as they prioritize Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves instead. Together, that young duo has surfaced as one of the best in the league, and they’ve been entrusted with leading the next era of Lakers basketball, and the results have been promising so far with back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since 2010-11.

With Doncic locked in and Reaves set to receive a massive contract this summer, it leaves LeBron as the odd man out of this star-studded trio. Despite averages of 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 31.4% shooting from three this season, his age has led to a natural regression that’s limited his value on the floor.

Still, while the Lakers may not be planning for LeBron’s return, he might end up re-signing if certain conditions are met. At the very least, they’ll consider another short-term arrangement, especially given that both Reaves and Doncic have expressed a desire to keep playing with the NBA legend.

Only time will tell where things go from here, but LeBron will have many options to choose from. If he doesn’t opt for retirement, he could return to the Cavaliers or even sign with the Clippers for the last act of his career. Either way, wherever he ends up, LeBron will be celebrated and revered like the champion he is. After 23 years (and counting), he’s earned an ending befitting a legend, and he doesn’t have to stay with the Lakers to get his wish.