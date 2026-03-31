Lakers Have Strict Priorities This Summer: LeBron James Is Secondary

Lakers will build roster to fit around Luka Doncic, not LeBron James this offseason.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to move the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesDallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to move the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As the Lakers approach a critical offseason, the front office has made sure to set a clear structure of priorities as they focus on building a contender next season.

This summer, as opposed to previous years, the plan is to build everything around Luka Doncic and find players that best fit his skillset. Where that leaves LeBron James is unknown, but he’ll have to make some sacrifices if he wants to return to the Purple and Gold.

“Usually, he’d sign like a one-plus-one deal that would give him a player option to exercise that if he wanted to, but he’s an unrestricted free agent, and we’ll see if he wants to retain his job with the Lakers,” reported Dave McMenamin on Tuesday. “They do have an interest in welcoming him back, but then it becomes about what the number is. The Lakers are going to want to fit this team around Luka Doncic moving forward. It doesn’t mean LeBron can’t be part of that mix, but certainly not at the $52.6 million contract he’s making right now. If LeBron chooses to prioritize his salary, there will be other options for him.”

Historically, LeBron has never been in this situation before. Since entering the league, he’s always been highly coveted, giving him unquestioned leverage in contract negotiations. This time, however, he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent no matter what, meaning his future has never been more uncertain.

While he’d prefer to stay with the Lakers, it’s been noted that they have shifted away from his preferences as they prioritize Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves instead. Together, that young duo has surfaced as one of the best in the league, and they’ve been entrusted with leading the next era of Lakers basketball, and the results have been promising so far with back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since 2010-11.

With Doncic locked in and Reaves set to receive a massive contract this summer, it leaves LeBron as the odd man out of this star-studded trio. Despite averages of 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 31.4% shooting from three this season, his age has led to a natural regression that’s limited his value on the floor.

Still, while the Lakers may not be planning for LeBron’s return, he might end up re-signing if certain conditions are met. At the very least, they’ll consider another short-term arrangement, especially given that both Reaves and Doncic have expressed a desire to keep playing with the NBA legend.

Only time will tell where things go from here, but LeBron will have many options to choose from. If he doesn’t opt for retirement, he could return to the Cavaliers or even sign with the Clippers for the last act of his career. Either way, wherever he ends up, LeBron will be celebrated and revered like the champion he is. After 23 years (and counting), he’s earned an ending befitting a legend, and he doesn’t have to stay with the Lakers to get his wish.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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