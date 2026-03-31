Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is 1 MVP Away From LeBron James, Michael Jordan’s Level, Says Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony makes a bold claim while making his pick between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama for the NBA MVP race.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is 1 MVP Away From LeBron James, Michael Jordan's Level, Says Carmelo Anthony
Credits: Imagn Images

Since we have entered the final stretch of the regular season, where all teams have less than 10 games left to play, the NBA MVP race is boiling down to its top three candidates.

Some might argue who among Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic is the third on that list. However, the top two for most voters are expected to be Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander since their respective franchises have the best records in the league.

The Thunder lead the West with the best record in the NBA (60-16) so far, and the Spurs are a close second (57-18). The Pistons (54-21), who are the first seed in the East, are behind the Spurs in terms of their regular season record.

While Wembanyama has made a strong case for the award and even topped the recent MVP ladder, the NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes Gilgeous-Alexander has this award locked up.

“I love Wemby. I love what he’s doing. I love the fact that he’s bringing so much to the game, to his team, the energy. He’s going to be leading in every statistical category in the years to come. But right now, Shai has this thing on lock,” said Anthony in his recent appearance on NBA Showtime during Prime’s NBA coverage.

“135 games with 20 or more, he broke Wilt’s record. He’s shooting 55% from the field. He is having a better MVP season this year than he did last year, leads the league in clutch scoring, carrying the defending champs, maybe again to the best record in the NBA. If that’s not the MVP, I really don’t know what is.”

“If he wins it this year, he’s up there with LeBron, MJ, and Bill Russell,” concluded Anthony with a bold statement.

The Canadian superstar is currently averaging 31.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point line. Although these look like MVP numbers, there’s nothing exceptional that we haven’t seen before.

Even if Gilgeous-Alexander wins the MVP award, it would be only his second one. Meanwhile, all the players that Carmelo Anthony mentioned have four or more. Michael Jordan and Bill Russell have five each, and LeBron James has four.

It is understandable if he says Gilgeous-Alexander is having a historic season, but going as far as to say he will be at par with those three legends seems a bit of a stretch.

If he said players like Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo in their prime, both of whom won back-to-back MVPs, I would still agree to some level. But Gilgeous-Alexander has not done enough to leapfrog all these future Hall of Famers to make it to that elite list.

While Gilgeous-Alexander refused to argue his own case and said his game would speak more than him, several analysts feel that Wembanyama is also starting from a disadvantage, especially when it comes to being accepted as the best player and the face of the league.

Therefore, the MVP award this season could signify a lot more than just the best player of the season. It could redefine each of these players’ positions in the league. But it certainly won’t mean as much as Anthony says it would.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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