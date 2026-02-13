Lakers Unlikely To Make Moves In The Buyout Market; Will They Regret Not Signing Former NBA Champion?

With the Lakers' roster in place, reports indicate that the team is unlikely to make any further moves in the buyout market.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka looks on prior to game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Following the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ chances of making upgrades were limited to the pool of players available in the buyout market. While the Lakers were linked with some viable options, including the likes of Cam Thomas (who eventually signed with the Milwaukee Bucks), with only one roster spot available, L.A. opted to sign Kobe Bufkin to a two-year deal.

For all intents and purposes, this has marked the end of the Lakers’ roster-building approach. WithLakers head coach JJ Redick emphasizing his lack of faith in the buyout market, the front office is unlikely to make further moves.

“The buyout market. I’ll just be frank, because I did this when I was working in media, it very rarely produces a player that impacts a team’s playoff chances,” Redick had stated. “It just very rarely does.”

Redick’s approach while announcing the decision to sign Bufkin seemed reasonable enough, highlighting the need for players who can immediately have an impact on the floor. Given the Lakers’ current position, placing fifth in the West with a 33-21 record, adding healthy players is a necessity.

Although the buyout market features talented options, with players such as Haywood Highsmith emerging as ideal targets, considering their availability this season, they may prove to be poor investments.

In this regard, signing a player like Bufkin, who has played for the South Bay Lakers and is familiar with the system, makes sense. Still, it raises some eyebrows about the team’s ambition.

While Kobe Bufkin has been impressive in the G League this season, averaging 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, he hasn’t necessarily performed as well in the NBA. Although it can be argued that he hasn’t earned much playing time, averages of 3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game don’t necessarily inspire much confidence.

At the start of 2026, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the most active teams in making deals ahead of the trade deadline. Although they only succeeded in acquiring Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks, there was some optimism about the potential to keep growing in the buyout market.

This has been to no avail, as the Lakers have effectively shut the door on any further improvements. Apart from Cam Thomas, the Purple and Gold have also missed out on Jeremy Sochan, who signed with the New York Knicks recently. Considering their immediate roster needs, a player like Sochan may have been ideal for the bench unit.

Additionally, L.A. has also restricted any possibility of signing players who could potentially be bought out in the coming weeks. These include players like Cole Anthony, Marvin Bagley III, and even former NBA champion Khris Middleton.

Middleton, despite his recent drop-off, could arguably add more value than Bufkin even at this stage in his career. With averages of 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, the forward’s experience and shooting upside could make him an asset for the Purple and Gold.

Whether the Lakers will regret their decision is something only time will tell. Currently, the Lakers can only hope their roster moves pan out as they head into the remaining 28 games of the campaign.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
