LeBron James Responds To Being The Winningest Player In NBA History

Among the countless records that LeBron James holds, there’s one that stands out above the rest: wins.

To date, LeBron James has the most career victories in NBA history with 1,229, recently passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place. Speaking in a segment on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast, the King spoke on that record and explained why it weighs a little more than some of his other feats.

“I got asked a question two weeks ago, maybe a week ago. A reporter asked me, like, ‘Bron, when you went to Miami, did that turn you into a winner?’ And kind of thought about it for a little bit, and I responded. I said, ‘Actually, I’ve always been a winner.’ Going to Miami. Evolved me and showed me how to win at the highest level of this league,” said James on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast. “You know, it helped me get to that point. But I’ve always been a winner. Every stop in my basketball journey has resulted in a championship, and that is from the little leagues to middle school, high school, and in the pros, I’ve always won. So to hear the winningest player you know in NBA history. It’s like it’s a shout out to all my coaches, all my teammates.”

When it comes to the NBA’s all-time wins record, it’s not enough to just play for a long time. Besides longevity, it also requires consistent success year after year. In LeBron’s case, winning has been a long-time habit of his, and it has come amid various settings. In fact, in over 22 years in the NBA, King James has only had two losing seasons.

His first notable stint came with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003 to 2010, when he transformed the hapless franchise into a steady contender. As he won back-to-back MVPs in 2009 and 2010, he led the Cavaliers to repeated playoff runs, cementing his legacy as one of the best players in the game.

While the Heat helped LeBron take that final step to becoming a champion, he already knew what to do before he got there. As a winner at heart, it all came naturally to him, and that’s why the Heat were an instant success when he joined, winning two titles in four straight trips to the Finals.

LeBron eventually went back to finish what he started with the Cavaliers, leading them to their first-ever championship before taking his talents to Los Angeles. While he went to LA to finish his career, it’s become one of his longest stints so far, as he nears completion of his ninth season in the Purple and Gold.

With the Lakers, just like everywhere else, LeBron has won at the highest levels (with plans for more), capturing his final title in 2020, followed by multiple 50-win seasons. He adjusts his game every year to fit what his team needs, ensuring he remains effective in any and every circumstance. That ability goes back decades for LeBron, setting him apart as early as grade school while leaving behind a trail of success that has defined his basketball career.