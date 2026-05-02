LeBron James Thanks RJ Barrett For Getting Him 2 Days Extra Rest Before OKC Series

LeBron James had more than just a series-clinching performance on his mind after the Los Angeles Lakers advanced past the Houston Rockets. He also made sure to acknowledge a moment happening miles away that quietly shaped his team’s playoff path.

Following the win, James thanked RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors for delivering a result that gave the Lakers two more valuable days of rest before their second-round clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Thank you, Toronto. Thank you, RJ Barrett. I appreciate it. Haven’t seen a shot in Toronto like that since Kawhi. There’s something about those rims. I’m happy… We don’t play till Tuesday, I can go on the golf course now.”

The timing of everything mattered. Game 6 of the Lakers versus the Rockets was not played in isolation. Earlier that day, the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic delivered one of the most dramatic swings of the postseason. Detroit erased a massive 24-point deficit to win 93-79 and force a Game 7, flipping what looked like a finished series into a prolonged battle. That result immediately put pressure on the parallel Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Raptors.

For the Lakers, the equation was simple but tight. If even one of those Eastern series ended in six games while Los Angeles closed out in six, their second-round series against Oklahoma City would have started earlier on May 3rd, cutting into recovery time. The Lakers had two ways to buy rest. Either push their own series to seven games or rely on both Eastern matchups extending to a Game 7.

They chose the cleaner path by taking care of business. James led the Lakers to a 98-78 win, finishing with 28 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, eliminating Houston without risking another game. But that alone was not enough. They still needed help.

That help arrived in dramatic fashion. Late in the Cavaliers-Raptors game, Barrett delivered a game-winning three-pointer that forced a Game 7, winning 112-110, and ensured the Eastern bracket would not resolve early. That single shot effectively pushed the Lakers’ next series start date from May 3rd to May 5th, giving them two additional days of rest.

For a 41-year-old in his 23rd season, that margin is significant. James has continued to produce at an elite level, but recovery remains critical, especially with the Lakers still managing injuries to key players. Luka Doncic remains sidelined, while Austin Reaves is still working back into rhythm after his return.

The Thunder present a much tougher challenge than Houston. They are deeper, more physical, far more disruptive defensively, and are the defending champions as well. In the regular season, they exposed the Lakers’ weaknesses, beating them by an average margin of 29.25 points. Entering that matchup with extra rest improves Los Angeles’ chances of adjusting and preparing.

James’ reaction captured both awareness and appreciation. He understood the playoff math, the scheduling impact, and the value of recovery at this stage of his career. While his on-court dominance closed the series, Barrett’s shot quietly shaped what comes next.

In a postseason where every edge matters, the Lakers gained one without even stepping on the floor.