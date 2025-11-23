Luka Doncic: 4-Day Break Had A Negative Impact On Lakers’ Performance Against Jazz

Coming off a rough shooting night, Luka Doncic addressed how the Lakers' four-day gap in the schedule may have negatively impacted their performance on Sunday night.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers came away with a close 108-106 win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Although Los Angeles will see cause for celebration after notching their fourth consecutive win, the Lakers’ superstar addressed some pressing concerns from the team’s performance.

The Lakers faced the Jazz on the road after a four-day break. Although time off would typically be beneficial, Luka Doncic suggested that the break may have had a negative impact on the Lakers while speaking with the media after the win.

“I thought it was gonna be easier with 4 days off, but it was even harder,” Doncic said, acknowledging the team’s rough shooting night.

In light of the team’s previous outing against Utah at home, which featured a dominant performance by the Lakers, the team looked lethargic.

The Purple and Gold struggled from the floor, going 38-for-86 from the floor (44%) and 10-for-38 from beyond the arc (26%). Even Luka Doncic, who led the team with a game-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds and eight assists, shot 10-for-24 from the field and 3-for-12 from three-point range.

Doncic admitted to his own shortcomings, stating, “I didn’t have my legs today. A lot of short shots.” 

In many ways, the superstar’s sentiments captured the essence of the team’s performance tonight.

The Lakers won despite shooting poorly, suggesting that it was purely the Jazz’s collective misgivings that led to the victory. Regardless, with another win in the books, L.A. continues its rise up the ranks of the Western Conference standings.

 

Should The Lakers Be Concerned After This Win?

Although there is reason to celebrate a win, given the Lakers’ title aspirations, Los Angeles shouldn’t be too satisfied with their performance against the Jazz. After building up a seven-point lead heading into the second half, the Lakers barely managed to hang on.

The Jazz showed a lot of intent in the second half. The Lakers had no answer for Keyonte George, who posted 27 points for the game while scoring at will. With Lauri Markkanen also adding 20 points, the Purple and Gold were on the verge of letting the game slip away.

After a poor display in the third quarter, the Lakers had a much stronger showing in the fourth, as they extended their lead to 13 points behind a timely three-pointer by Luka Doncic. Unfortunately, complacency and bad habits gave Utah enough room to mount a comeback charge.

A missed free throw by Luka Doncic in the closing seconds of the game effectively summed up the Lakers’ second-half showing. Although the team came away with the win, several issues will need to be addressed.

The Purple and Gold will hope to have a better outing as they head home to face their hometown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Tuesday night. However, with Deandre Ayton sustaining a knee contusion in the first half against the Jazz, the Lakers may be shorthanded heading into their next game.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India.
