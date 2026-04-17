Luka Doncic Is Finally Back In Los Angeles One Day Before Rockets Series

Ever since tweaking his hamstring earlier this month, Lakers guard Luka Doncic has been receiving treatment overseas as part of his ongoing recovery.

But now, according to the latest intel, the six-time All-Star is officially stateside, and right on time for this team’s opening game against the Rockets. In an update on Friday, league insider Michael Duarte explained that No. 77 is done in Europe (for now) and is now back with his teammates in Los Angeles.

“Per sources, Luka Doncic has arrived back in Los Angeles a little over an hour ago,” wrote Duarte. “The Lakers have already listed him and Austin Reaves as out for Game 1 on Saturday against the Rockets.”

It’s unknown which exclusive treatment options were available to Luka, but the Lakers don’t mind his stay in Europe if it helps speed his recovery. Besides familiar territory and the chance to rest close to home, the trip also gave Luka a chance to connect with his estranged family, whom he reportedly hasn’t seen in months.

After his latest injury, Doncic (27) was initially ruled out for 4-6 weeks, putting him on roughly the same track as his co-star Austin Reaves, who is currently dealing with a muscle strain. He jumped straight from NBA action into Europe, trying to expedite his recovery with a specialized treatment plan. Today, while there is optimism that he may have shaved a few days off his timeline, Luka certainly won’t be back for Game 1, and he’s still considered unlikely to play in the first round.

The Lakers have already ruled both him and Reaves out, leaving the team without its top two leading scorers. Now that he’s back in LA, Doncic will be back with his teammates full-time as they face an impossible task in the first round. Against a Rockets team that’s loaded with talent and depth at multiple positions (including players such as Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun), the margin for error will be slim, but not all hope is lost.

Thanks to NBA legend LeBron James‘ good health, the Lakers still have a star in the field, and he may yet find a way to extend the season long enough for his co-stars to return. Under his leadership and with the guidance of JJ Redick, the Lakers have been preparing all week to pull it off, scheming to slow them down on the glass and neutralize their greatest scoring threat, Kevin Durant. Of course, he may not even be playing in Game 1, which would be a major lucky break for the Purple and Gold.

Regardless of their efforts, the Lakers will be underdogs in every game from here on out unless Luka pulls off some kind of miracle and returns before the end of the series. At 27 years old, with averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 16 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three, he has the power to flip this series, even if he’s less than 100% out of the gate.

That’s why these next few days will be so crucial for both him and the Lakers. As they try to steal some games against a superior opponent, Doncic will be working to make the most progress on his recovery. While the team will not risk his future health or durability, they could take a risk and let him play if there’s a realistic path to victory. For now, he’s stuck on the sidelines, but is making sure to keep himself ready and available to take the court again as soon as he can.