Luka Doncic Gets Real On Whether He Could Score 100 Points In An NBA Game

Luka Doncic has a 70-point game to his name and was asked if 100 is achievable.

San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) looks over in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is one of the greatest scorers we have ever seen. Doncic has a scoring title to his name and is currently leading the league in scoring in this 2025-26 NBA season. His incredible scoring prowess led to former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins asking him in his press conference during All-Star Weekend if he could score 100 points in a game.

“I don’t know,” Doncic said. “I don’t think so. I scored 73, and it was a lot. It felt like every shot went in, and 100… it’s just too much.”

Doncic had racked up 73 points for the Dallas Mavericks against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, 2024. The Slovenian had gone 25-33 from the field, 8-13 from beyond the arc, and 15-16 from the line that night in 44:43 minutes.

Those 73 points are tied for the fourth-most scored in a game in NBA history. Only two players have scored more points in a game: Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

Chamberlain, of course, set the all-time record by scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962. He went 36-63 from the field and 28-32 from the free throw line that night.

No one has come particularly close to hitting triple-digits in the 60-odd years since Chamberlain did it. Bryant came closest when he put up 81 points for the Lakers against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006. He went 28-46 from the field, 7-13 from beyond the arc, and 18-20 from the line.

That was an incredible showing by Bryant, and it was still not enough. It just seems too difficult.

Damian Lillard said back in 2023 that he and Stephen Curry could get to 100 points. Lillard made those comments after he scored 71 points for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Houston Rockets. Neither he nor Curry has come close since then, however.

You’d think it would take a player going unconscious from three to pull it off. If Curry himself hasn’t been able to do it, though, could anyone else?

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen thinks Victor Wembanyama could break Chamberlain’s record. We saw Wembanyama score 25 points in the first eight minutes of the San Antonio Spurs‘ clash with the Lakers on Tuesday. His exploits would lead to the Spurs going up big, and that meant the coaching staff wasn’t going to risk injury by keeping him in. Wembanyama would only end up playing 26 minutes and finished with 40 points.

That’s another factor working against a player scoring 100. So, basically, you’ll need a situation where a player is just lights out from beyond the arc, and the game is still somewhat close. A couple of overtimes would help their cause, too. It’s possible, just not probable.

 

Luka Doncic On His Injury Status Ahead Of The All-Star Game

Doncic missed the Lakers’ last four games with a left hamstring strain, and there was some doubt about whether he’d play in Sunday’s All-Star Game. He was asked in this presser about his status and if he’d dunk on LeBron James if he plays.

“I feel pretty good,” Doncic stated. “I’ve been working to get back. Obviously, wanted to play the last game, but it wasn’t possible. I was almost there, so I think I will play a little bit. No, I will not try to dunk on LeBron.”

Doncic, who is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26, probably won’t be dunking on anybody. By the looks of it, we’ll only see the 26-year-old in action for a few minutes.

