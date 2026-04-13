Marcus Smart Claims Facing Kevin Durant In The Playoffs Is A “Brutal” Experience

The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a dominant 131-107 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, improving to 53-29 for the season (4th in the West). Although the Lakers ended their season on a three-game winning streak, Marcus Smart was already focusing on the team’s upcoming playoff matchups.

Given their current position, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. Although the Purple and Gold enjoyed a 2-1 record against the Rockets this year, Marcus Smart understood that facing Durant in the playoffs would be a challenge.

When asked what it was like to face Durant in the postseason, Smart stated:

“Brutal. It’s brutal, man. It’s brutal. I mean, dude is one of the greatest to play this game, and he moves like a guard with a big man’s body. It’s hard. It’s definitely tough. But [if] he’s going to make it tough for us, we’re going to make it tough for him.”

Over the course of his career, Marcus Smart has gone head-to-head against Kevin Durant 21 times, of which only nine have been in the playoffs. Given Durant’s reputation, it would be fair to assume that he has dominated, but this has not been the case.

Marcus Smart has enjoyed a slightly better record against Durant, edging out the Rockets superstar 5-4 in the postseason (11-10 overall). While Kevin Durant has been individually dominant against Smart, averaging 26.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game against him, Smart has had the last laugh more often.

While noteworthy, given the circumstances of those matchups and the teams that Smart was a part of when he beat Durant, it is understandable why the guard views facing Durant as a challenge.

Marcus Smart Will Be Vital Against The Rockets

For Marcus Smart, being wary of Kevin Durant is understandable. Despite being 37, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, he has arguably been the Rockets’ best player this season.

Considering that the forward is also known for routinely increasing his production in the postseason, posting 29.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for his career, containing him will be among the Lakers’ biggest challenges.

Because of this, Marcus Smart will become a key player for the Purple and Gold heading into the first round.

Apart from being one of the vocal leaders, Smart exerts considerable influence on the court as well. The veteran guard’s hustle, communication, and defensive presence will prove vital when facing one of the NBA’s top offensive teams.

With both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined indefinitely, the Purple and Gold are dealing with a massive shortage in the backcourt rotation. Thus, the Lakers will also look to Smart to play a crucial role on the offensive end.

Since both Smart and Luke Kennard have a bigger role to play in the starting lineup because of this, the Purple and Gold will need the veteran guard to improve upon his averages of 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season and contribute in the playoffs.

As constructed, the Lakers find themselves in a vulnerable position going into the postseason. Still, with JJ Redick displaying a firm commitment to winning, the Lakers will need every player to step up to the plate.