Raptors vs. Heat Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Toronto Raptors host the Miami Heat at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Raptors are 43-35 and sixth in the East with a 22-18 road record, while the Heat are 41-37 and 10th in the East with a 25-15 home record.

The Raptors are coming off a 115-101 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday, while the Heat are coming off a 152-136 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The last meeting between these teams came on December 23, 2025, with the Raptors picking up a 112-91 win. This is the third and final matchup this season between the two teams, with the Raptors having won both earlier encounters.

The Raptors are led by their talented forward duo of Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. Ingram is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season while shooting 47.1% from the field, while Barnes is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks as an All-Defense caliber player.

The Heat can rely on their longtime duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The guard Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in a season troubled by injury, while Adebayo is averaging 20.2 points and 10.0 rebounds in a season where he took the No. 2 spot on the all-time single-game scoring list with an 83-point night.

This is a high-stakes clash between two teams fighting for position in the East playoff race. Only two games separate them in record, but those two games represent a five-team battle for a top-six seed in the East, with a win or a loss on either side leading to a huge blow that might be hard to recover from.

Injury Report

Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili: Questionable (knee)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable (quad)

Immanuel Quickley: Out (foot)

Chucky Hepburn: Out (knee)

Heat

Tyler Herro: Probable (personal)

Norman Powell: Probable (illness)

Nikola Jovic: Out (ankle)

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors have built their identity on the defensive end, ranking as one of the best teams on that end all season. They have the eighth-best defensive rating (112.3) on the season while generating 8.6 steals per game and 4.9 blocks per game. They’re clearly ahead of the Heat in all these respects and come into this game with a decided defensive advantage.

Both the Raptors and Heat are elite at restricting points off turnovers due to their low-turnover rates, but the Raptors have an advantage on the fast-break, which could result in better opportunities off turnovers, coupled with them having more steals on the season. Another underrated advantage the Raptors have had this season is their ability to limit second-chance points, giving up only 11.1 offensive rebounds (ninth-best in the NBA) and 14.6 second-chance points per game.

Offensively, the Raptors have one of the most active passing units in the NBA, completing 292.7 passes per game and 29.5 assists per game (second in the NBA). Coach Darko Rajakovic has ensured his rotation consists of players creative enough to pass, with their best passers being frontcourt players like Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. The Raptors’ offense rarely stagnates, which could be a worry for their opponents in this clash.

Toronto held the Heat to under 100 points in both of their previous games this season, so they’ll hope their defensive solidity against Miami’s game plan continues to thrive in this clash.

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat are a hard team to evaluate, given their record doesn’t fully reflect the stats the team has had this season. They have a 113.4 defensive rating, which is 11th in the NBA, while scoring 120.8 points per game. Their offensive rating is lower than what their points would indicate, ranking 12th in the NBA at 115.4.

The Raptors aren’t a strong offensive unit, ranking 22nd in points scored with 114.4 this season, with a 114.5 offensive rating. The Raptors are also a poor outside shooting unit, ranking 22nd in three-point percentage (35.1 3P%) and 25th in attempts (32.3 3PA). The Heat allow opponents to shoot 35.6 3P% on the season against them, showing they have a good chance to hold Toronto to a subpar offensive night.

Miami needs to rely on its offense to break down the Raptors’ strong defense, with the Heat’s offensive variability being what could crack its competitive opponents. The Heat shoot 36.0% from three as a team on 37.9 attempts per game, both marks ranking in the top half of the NBA this season.

The Heat have one of the best coaches in the NBA and are a strong team on the road, so this must-win game might bring out the best version of the team, especially considering they lost both their games against the Raptors this season while failing to score over 100 points in either contest.

X-Factors

Jakob Poeltl might have featured on our list for the worst contracts in the NBA, but that doesn’t take away the fact that he will be a key player if the Raptors hope to win. Poeltl is averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds on 69.8% shooting from the field this season. He’s healthy right now and might create matchup problems in the paint for Kel’el Ware and Bam Adebayo. Poeltl is surgically efficient even if he can’t handle a major minutes load, as he makes his presence felt on the glass as one of the team’s key defensive anchors.

RJ Barrett is the team’s third option behind Ingram and Barnes, making sure his impact is seen on the box score after a game. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season as a downhill threat who has proven he can stretch the floor in certain situations. His main asset is the paint pressure he can create with his drives, opening up shooting opportunities for others within the Raptors’ fast, ball-moving system.

Andrew Wiggins has shown he can be the main defensive wing on a championship team before, and that’s what the Heat will need him to do in this clash. Slowing down Ingram, Barrett, and Barnes won’t be easy, so Wiggins needs to play at a high level as the best defensive option the Heat can throw at these talented forwards. He’s averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season, and if he can excel in whatever defensive matchup he finds himself in, the Heat will be dangerous.

Norman Powell will likely be upgraded to active for this clash, which is a huge boost to the Heat’s offense. Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his first season with the franchise, carrying their perimeter scoring load for a majority of the season. With other dynamic on-ball threats like Herro expected to also be made available, Powell could have a significant impact on this game if he can break through Toronto’s rugged defense.

Prediction

This is going to be a close clash given the stakes at play for both teams. The Heat’s chances of rising out of the Play-In become very low if they lose this game, so the winning incentive is much higher for them. However, the Raptors will approach the game with an equal amount of hunger, given that a win brings them one step closer to securing their fate as a top-six team. When it comes to basketball, the Raptors have some slight advantages over the Heat, which makes us comfortable predicting they complete a season series sweep over the Heat with another win tonight.

Prediction: Raptors 113, Heat 111