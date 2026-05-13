Victor Wembanyama Reacts To 3-2 Series Lead Over Timberwolves And Controversial Game 4 Suspension

Victor Wembanyama reflects on Game 4 mistake and latest Spurs victory after going up 3-2 over Timberwolves.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals saw star big man Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs secure their third victory of the series. Now, with a 3-2 lead, the momentum lies firmly in Wemby’s hands to close the deal and advance for a Western Conference Finals showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tonight, with his team on the cusp of a major milestone, the young center spoke up about the team’s progress and expressed pride in how they responded to their first real adversity of the playoffs.

“I’m not going to reveal anything, obviously, but he made his talking even more impactful by being there,” said Victor, via Carolina Teague. “But he gives feedback, talks to us regularly. As always, when he speaks, everybody listens.”

For Victor, tonight was an important swing game in the series. Back home, it was important for the Spurs to seize control and put pressure on their opponent to stave off elimination. That came out firing out of the gate to secure a 12-point lead at halftime, which steadily grew throughout the night (126-97).

“We did what we were supposed to do at home,” said Wembanyama. “Came out, set the tone. We won, so that’s the point. Job’s not finished, we need one more game to get to the Conference Finals.”

Despite the victory (and the good vibes that followed), Victor’s violent incident in Game 4 still lingers. It was so out of character for him to do so, and many critics still want answers for what happened and why the league did not issue a suspension. Nevertheless, Wembanyama has already moved on from the incident, as he told reporters on Monday.

“It’s been two games ago. It’s the playoffs,” Victor said, via Maxime Aubin. “I was focused on my game that day, and now I have to focus on Game 6 in Minneapolis in three days. It’s the playoffs. You have to move forward, and I have to think about my team.”

Victor was the leading scorer for the Spurs tonight with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks on 9-16 shooting and 2-5 shooting from three. He was +24 in 33 minutes, making his presence known in various ways on the floor. It was a reminder of what the Spurs missed when he was ejected in the last game, and it gave Anthony Edwards the full clearance to take over.

This time, however, Victor kept his composure and carried the Spurs to a dominant victory. Still, the job is not yet done, and the Timberwolves will not give up so lightly. With two days off before the next game, Edwards and his teammates will be prepping hard to extend the series and force a Game 7. The road ahead won’t be easy, but the Spurs only need one more win to make the Conference Finals, where their toughest test awaits against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now is not the time to get caught up in the past, and Victor won’t let any distractions get in the way. From now until the end, it’s full steam ahead, and the Spurs will do everything they can to tip the odds in their favor.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Victor Wembanyama Says Ayo Dosunmu Tried To Ragebait Him With Trash-Talk In Game 5
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