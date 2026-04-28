Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson’s 39 Points Leads To Important Game 5 Victory Over Hawks

The New York Knicks controlled Game 5 from start to finish. Behind a masterful offensive showing from Jalen Brunson and a physically dominant effort on the glass, New York overwhelmed the Atlanta Hawks 126-97.

The Knicks shot an elite 57.0% from the field, dominated the boards 48-27, and led for 93% of the game, turning what should’ve been a competitive playoff battle into a one-sided statement.

Atlanta simply had no answers defensively, especially for Brunson’s pace and control in the halfcourt. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby imposed their will inside, and the Knicks’ depth chipped in perfectly. Here are the player ratings.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 39 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 1 TOV, 15-23 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-8 FT, 35 MIN

Brunson was in total command, carving up Atlanta’s defense with surgical precision. He scored from all three levels, finishing efficiently inside while knocking down timely threes and controlling tempo every possession. His ability to get to his spots, especially in the midrange, left defenders guessing all night long.

Beyond scoring, Brunson’s playmaking stood out. He consistently drew extra defenders and made the right reads, leading to easy looks for teammates. With just one turnover in 35 minutes, this was a near-flawless offensive performance from the Knicks’ leader.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT, 34 MIN

Towns dominated the interior with a blend of physicality and finesse. His rebounding presence set the tone early, and he punished mismatches offensively with efficient scoring. Atlanta had no answer for his size and versatility.

What elevated his performance was his passing. Towns operated as a hub offensively, finding cutters and shooters while keeping the ball moving. His defensive activity, highlighted by steals and blocks, made this a complete two-way showing.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-5 FT, 35 MIN

Anunoby delivered one of his most efficient and impactful games of the postseason. He knocked down open shots, attacked closeouts, and provided elite defense across multiple positions. His ability to guard and disrupt helped limit Atlanta’s rhythm.

He also made a major impact on the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds and helping the Knicks dominate possession. With zero turnovers and strong efficiency, this was the definition of winning basketball.

Jose Alvarado: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Alvarado gave the Knicks a huge lift with his energy and scoring efficiency. He knocked down perimeter shots and brought his trademark defensive intensity.

His ability to impact the game in limited minutes stood out, helping maintain momentum when the starters rested.

Josh Hart: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Josh Hart filled his usual glue-guy role, contributing across the board without needing to score much. His energy and hustle helped the Knicks maintain control, especially during key stretches where the game could’ve swung.

While his shooting wasn’t particularly efficient, his decision-making and defensive presence remained valuable. Hart continues to be the connective piece that keeps everything flowing.

Mikal Bridges: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 27 MIN

Mikal Bridges didn’t need to do much offensively in this one, but he still played a solid role. He picked his spots well and contributed defensively, helping contain Atlanta’s perimeter threats.

His impact was more subtle, but his presence on both ends added to the Knicks’ overall balance. In a blowout, this was a steady, low-maintenance performance.

Jeremy Sochan: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 3 MIN

Sochan brought instant offense in a very limited stint, scoring 10 points in just three minutes. His energy and aggressiveness helped extend the Knicks’ lead quickly.

While the sample size was small, his perfect shooting from the field made a noticeable impact. A highly efficient spark plug performance.

Mitchell Robinson: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 TOV, 3-3 FG, 1-4 FT, 16 MIN

Robinson controlled the paint defensively and on the boards, giving the Knicks valuable second-chance opportunities. His presence altered shots and helped shut down Atlanta inside.

Offensively, he was efficient finishing around the rim, though free-throw struggles remain an issue. Still, his impact as a rim protector and rebounder was significant.

Jordan Clarkson: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT, 16 MIN

Clarkson provided a scoring punch off the bench, creating his own shot and attacking mismatches. His ability to generate offense helped keep the pressure on Atlanta’s defense.

While not overly efficient, his aggression and shot creation added another dimension to the Knicks’ already potent offense.

Miles McBride: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 20 MIN

McBride struggled offensively, unable to find his rhythm from the field. Despite solid defensive effort, his lack of scoring limited his overall impact.

Still, in a game where the Knicks were in full control, his off night didn’t hurt the team. He’ll look to bounce back next game.