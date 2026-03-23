76ers vs. Thunder Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The 76ers host the Thunder at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m. ET.

The 76ers are 39-32, seventh in the East, and 20-16 at home. The Thunder are 56-15, first in the West, and 27-8 on the road.

The 76ers come in after a 126-116 win on Saturday over the Jazz. The Thunder faced the Wizards that same night and won 132-111.

The Thunder are absolutely rolling with 11 straight wins that keep them atop the Western Conference.

The Thunder lead the season series 1-0 after a 129-104 win in the first meeting on December 28, so this is a rematch matchup for the injury-riddled 76ers, still missing Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, as well as Paul George in the lineup.

For the 76ers, Quentin Grimes is at 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while VJ Edgecombe has posted 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, while Chet Holmgren is at 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

This matchup is really about whether the 76ers can turn this into a messy, emotional home game, because if it stays clean, the Thunder usually crush teams like this. Jalen Williams is also set to return, which makes an already loaded Thunder rotation even stronger.

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid: Out (right oblique strain)

Paul George: Out (league suspension)

Tyrese Maxey: Out (right finger tendon strain)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (left elbow sprain)

Johni Broome: Out (right knee surgery recovery)

Dominick Barlow: Doubtful (left ankle sprain)

Thunder

Ajay Mitchell: Out (league suspension)

Payton Sandfort: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Nikola Topic: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

The first 76ers’ argument is pace and aggression. They are scoring 115.8 points per game, getting to the line 25.2 times, and averaging 9.2 steals. Even with the roster missing half its top-end talent, they still have a live formula against a favorite. They need to force the Thunder into a game with more possessions, more collisions, and more broken rhythm than usual. That is exactly how underdogs survive this kind of matchup.

The second piece is recent form. The 76ers have won four of their last five, and their last two wins were not fluky. They beat the Kings 139-118 on Thursday, then followed it with a 126-116 road win over the Jazz on Saturday. In both games, the young perimeter group looked fearless. Edgecombe had 38 and 11 assists against the Kings, then followed that with 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Jazz. Grimes had 27 against the Kings and 25 against the Jazz. This is not a fully healthy team, but it is a team getting real shot creation from players who are playing with confidence right now.

There is also a path here through offensive rebounding and foul pressure. Andre Drummond is still at 8.7 rebounds per game in just 20.0 minutes, and the Thunder, for all their balance, do not overwhelm teams on the glass the way some elite teams do. The 76ers only average 43.4 rebounds per game overall, but the game becomes much more interesting if Drummond and the second unit can extend possessions and keep the Thunder from getting out in transition after one-shot stops. That matters because the 76ers are not built to win a pure efficiency battle against this defense. They have to win some ugly possessions, too.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the strongest overall profile in the league, and it starts with the basics. They are scoring 118.7 points per game and allowing only 107.5, which is an absurd gap this deep into the season. Their offensive rating sits at 118.4, sixth in the NBA, while their defensive rating is 107.3, the best mark in the league. That is why this team feels different from a normal No. 1 seed. It is not just winning. It is winning with elite offense and elite defense at the same time.

The defensive pressure is what should scare the 76ers most. The Thunder are averaging 9.7 steals per game, which ranks third in the league, and they are holding teams to 107.5 points per game. That is a brutal combination for a roster missing Embiid, Maxey, and George. The 76ers can absolutely generate offense in spurts, but they also average 13.8 turnovers per game, and that is dangerous against a team that turns live-ball mistakes into instant points. Once the Thunder smell a sloppy stretch, they tend to bury teams fast.

There is also the star gap, and in this matchup it is huge. Gilgeous-Alexander is at 31.6 points and 6.6 assists on 55.3% shooting from the field. He just dropped 40 on Saturday against the Wizards, and he is coming into this game with the Thunder sitting on an 11-game streak. The 76ers can throw multiple defenders at him, but without their main perimeter stoppers healthy, there is only so much schematic creativity that can cover up the talent gap. If the game slows down late, the Thunder have the best decision-maker, the best scorer, and the best defense. That is usually game over.

And then there is the return of Jalen Williams. Even if he is not on a full workload, he gives the Thunder another playmaker who averages 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. That matters because it reduces the burden on Gilgeous-Alexander and makes it much harder for the 76ers to load up on the ball. Against a short-handed team, that kind of extra creation usually shows up by the third quarter.

X-Factors

Justin Edwards is the first 76ers swing piece. He is at 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on the season, but those full-year numbers undersell his current role. He just scored 32 against the Kings, and with so many rotation players out, he has become a real scoring wing instead of just a fill-in body. If Edwards hits open threes and attacks closeouts without hesitation, the 76ers can stay attached longer than expected.

Adem Bona matters too, even if he is not the headline name. The 76ers need his activity around the rim because Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein can punish softer frontcourts. Bona does not need touches. He needs rebounds, vertical contests, and energy plays. If he survives those minutes, the 76ers have a better chance to keep this game from getting away physically.

For the Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein is a quiet matchup problem. He is putting up 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, and that passing from the center spot matters a lot against aggressive help. If the 76ers send extra bodies toward Gilgeous-Alexander, Hartenstein is the kind of big man who can punish the second layer of the defense with the right read.

Jared McCain is another one to watch in this spot. He had 18 off the bench against the Wizards and 26 against the Nets a few days earlier. Against his former team, there is a real chance he hunts this game a little more aggressively. If he gives the Thunder bench scoring on top of everything else, the margin gets even thinner for the 76ers.

Prediction

I’m taking the Thunder, and I do not think this is the night to get cute. The 76ers have been tough lately, and the young group has earned real respect with wins over the Kings and Jazz. But this is a different level of opponent. The Thunder have the best defense in the league at 107.3, a top-six offense at 118.4, an 11-game winning streak, and now they are getting Jalen Williams back on top of that. The 76ers can make this annoying for a while with pace, foul pressure, and home energy, but over 48 minutes, the talent gap and defensive gap are just too big.

Prediction: Thunder 121, 76ers 107