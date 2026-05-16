Controversial Trail Blazers Owner Opens Up On Cheapskate Accusations, Luxury Tax, And Potential Move From Portland

Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon gets real about reported cheapness and other topics ahead of critical offseason.

Nico Martinez
6 Min Read
Apr 2, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Tom Dundon, owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, visits with fans after a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Since March 31st, the Portland Trail Blazers have been under new management. For a whopping $4.25 billion, Tom Dundon (who also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes) finalized his takeover of the franchise, charting the team in a new direction he hopes will bring great success.

Unfortunately for Dundon, his tenure has gotten off to a rocky start. For now, the controversy centers on his drastic cost-cutting measures, which include lowballing coaching candidates, stripping staff of complimentary tickets, and canceling late hotel checkouts. In a recent chat with Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, the Blazers owner responded to critics and offered insight into why he’s running the team this way.

“I just don’t want to waste money. I want to invest it,” Dundon said“I’ll have many masseuses. I’ll have the best food. We’re going to take care of the players because it helps you win. It’s part of the deal. Some of the stuff about how we’re going to run the business; Portland spends $100MM more a year on their business than the Hurricanes do, not including players. The Hurricanes, since I bought the team, have the first or second-best record in the league. So, I’m just not going to waste $100MM, just because somebody wants to write an article calling me cheap. I’m just not going to do it. And so, it’s hard because I don’t think about a budget when it comes to the playing team and how to make sure we win. Some of the stuff that was blamed on money is actually not 100% true.”

One of Dundon’s most controversial moves was not allowing the Blazers’ two-way players, including Caleb Love, Chris Youngblood, and Jayson Kent, to travel with the team for the first two games of the series in San Antonio. Dundon chalked it up as a mistake, but he also called it a “distraction.” Clearly, the man is all about business, and his first instinct isn’t to provide people or services that are entirely unnecessary.

“I just made a mistake. I just don’t understand the league,” he said. “In hockey, we don’t travel extra people, because we’re not on vacation. We’re here to win, so we don’t want a distraction. The NBA seems to live with those distractions. It’s not how I think about it. So, you’ve got to learn what the differences are between the two leagues.”

Regarding his decision to force his staff to check out of hotel rooms early, Dundon showed no remorse or regret. According to him, there was an issue with the booking, and the hotel was pressuring the team to leave so they could open up more rooms. Instead of paying for an extra night for everyone, as the hotel requested, Dundon paid only for the coaches and players, forcing his staff to work in a ballroom. It’s not the standard behavior for an NBA owner, but

“I would do it again. I think it’s actually pretty stupid to think that people who are there to work, who are being fed, and 45 minutes later — they weren’t in the lobby — they brought their bags down in the room right by where the bus was, right next to my bag. And we sat down there and talked. And if that’s too hard for people, I’m not right for them. I want that culture.”

As much as the fans are divided about the new owner, many are more worried about potentially losing the team. Dundon’s recent comments suggested he was considering relocating the Trail Blazers, but he has since denied any intention of moving the franchise.

“When I bought the Hurricanes, all I heard — because I was from Texas — we were going to move the team to Houston. Moving a team is difficult. We didn’t move the Hurricanes. We ended up getting a deal done. We went through the same thing in Portland. Before I even bought the team, I had an agreement with the city and the state. We had an agreement in principle. They’ve already approved half of it. Assuming that all gets done, then this is a non-story. For me, it’s never been really a thing. We didn’t buy the team to move it. We bought the Portland Trail Blazers.”

In many ways, it’s a new era in Portland, but many fans aren’t sure whether it’s better or worse than the one that came before it. For a small-market team, it’s nothing new for the owner to act frugally, but his cost-cutting threatens to undermine his staff’s effectiveness.

Then again, he’s not new to the ownership role. He’s led the NHL’s Hurricanes to prosperity for years now, and he believes he can pull something similar for the Blazers. The only catch is that he won’t waste a bunch of money on the way. Whether you love or hate how he operates, Dundon won’t change for anyone, and he’s determined to bring a title to Portland on his own terms.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reacts during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Rui Hachimura Free Agency: 5 Potential Landing Spots For Lakers Forward
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like