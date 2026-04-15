Deni Avdija Points Out Spurs’ Big Weakness Ahead Of Upcoming NBA Playoffs Series With Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija previews upcoming series against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs; makes a confident claim on the Trail Blazers' hopes against them.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Deni Avdija Points Out Spurs' Big Weakness Ahead Of Upcoming NBA Playoffs Series With Trail Blazers
Credits: Imagn Images

Deni Avdija had a 41-point outburst, including several clutch shots to seal tonight’s 114-110 win in the play-in tournament game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns.

He ended the night with 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds while shooting 15-22 from the field (68.2 FG%) and 3-8 from beyond the arc (37.5 3P%) to lead all scorers for the Trail Blazers tonight.

They are now set to face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, who were the second seed in the West, in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Following the game, Deni Avdija previewed their upcoming matchup with the crew of the Nightcap Show on Amazon Prime and expressed his opinions on facing the Spurs.

“I mean, they’re a great team, very talented. They’re young, too, so they don’t have a lot of playoff experience as well. It’s gonna be a fight, it’s going to be tough.”

“We’re going to bring everything we got, and I really believe in the guys; we can do anything that we want. Therefore, staying together and connected, we’ll be ready to play,” said a confident Avdija.

The Spurs beat the Trail Blazers in their regular season series 2-1 after winning their most recent game against them on April 8. But Deni Avdija had a strong and consistent performance against them throughout.

He averaged 31.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 54.8% from the field and 52.9% from beyond the three-point line. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama averaged 24.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks, while shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the three-point line in those games.

It’s interesting to note that Victor Wembanyama was asked about playing with Deni Avdija during the All-Star weekend, and his initial observations involved pointing out that he knows Avdija draws a lot of fouls and looks to go to the free-throw line.

And now, in his remarks about the Spurs, Avdija responded by pointing out how their lack of experience could be used against them. It is still unlikely, in my opinion, that the Trail Blazers will beat the Spurs in a seven-game series, especially since even Portland’s current roster barely has any playoff experience.

Moreover, people tend to discount and forget about the former NBA champion Harrison Barnes and former All-Star De’Aaron Fox on the Spurs’ roster. They have plenty of playoff experience, which they can use to outsmart the Trail Blazers.

However, we could be witnessing the birth of an intense non-American rivalry in the NBA. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what happens between both of these teams in a seven-game series. Their first game is on Sunday, April 19.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) walks on the court during a break in the action during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Moda Center. Trail Blazers Outlast Suns In High-Scoring Play-In Matchup; 5 Key Takeaways
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