Victor Wembanyama Blames Himself For Spurs’ Game 1 Upset Despite Triple-Double

The Western Conference semifinals tipped off with the long-awaited matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. Although the Spurs were viewed as favorites heading into Game 1, a triple-double performance by Victor Wembanyama wasn’t enough to secure a win.

After a 104-102 upset, the Spurs are trailing 0-1 in the series against Minnesota. During his postgame media availability, Victor Wembanyama took the blame for the loss. Even though he was masterful in every sense, Wembanyama began by acknowledging his own shortcomings in Game 1, commenting:

“Start by making some shots. Have to use my energy, obviously, just a lot of it on one side of the court, and on the other side, I used too much, too much energy on things that didn’t really help our team. So that’s on me.”

Victor Wembanyama played like a man possessed on the defensive end, posting 12 blocks to go with 15 rebounds. However, considering that the Spurs’ big man recorded 11 points for the game, shooting 5-17 from the field, it is evident that his effort was largely focused on one end of the floor.

While addressing the team’s situation in the fourth quarter and his own performance, he stated:

“I think I played the last, I don’t know, 16 minutes of the game… And it just went by like this. And that’s no good; it means I didn’t have a grasp on the game.”

The Wolves outscored the Spurs 35-30 in the fourth quarter. Despite Victor Wembanyama’s availability for the entirety of the final frame, the Spurs’ superstar only posted three points, shooting 1-5 from the field and turning the ball over twice.

San Antonio’s collapse in the final frame was largely unexpected. But given that De’Aaron Fox also struggled to get going offensively, posting 10 points on 5-14 FG, it is safe to assume that the Wolves’ defensive schemes were effective.

Still, while speaking with the media after the game, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson didn’t seem too fazed by Victor Wembanyama’s and De’Aaron Fox’s shooting struggles.

“He missed some shots; the box score says he’s 5-14, six turnovers. So I’m sure, in terms of what we’re used to from the box score, you’d want more from him, but I have no concern over De’Aaron Fox or Victor’s box score,” Johnson stated. “They’ll be better. We’ll be better for them.”

It would appear that the outcome of Game 1 was largely driven by playoff experience.

Chris Finch‘s Minnesota Timberwolves are seasoned playoff contenders. With Anthony Edwards also returning to the rotation after suffering a knee injury, the Wolves’ morale was at an all-time high. Pair this with Jaden McDaniels‘ energy and Julius Randle‘s consistency, and Minnesota had its formula for success.

Despite San Antonio’s success during the regular season, the playoffs are a trial by fire for young teams. With firsthand experience of facing a genuine contender in the postseason, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs can now begin making adjustments to improve their chances of winning.