Anthony Edwards Was Disappointed With His Performance Even After Timberwolves Stole Game 1 vs. Spurs

Anthony Edwards candidly reflected on his performance after the Timberwolves stole Game 1 on the road against the Spurs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

No one expected Anthony Edwards to play tonight after initial reports claimed that he may not be available until Game 4 of this series due to a bone bruise and hyperextension of his knee. However, he expedited his recovery timeline and managed to come off the bench in Game 1 itself as the Timberwolves stole a 104-102 victory on the road in San Antonio.

The 24-year-old star ended the game with 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-13 from the floor (61.5 FG%) and 2-3 from beyond the arc (66.6 3P%).

Despite a solid performance like this, the young star was not happy with the way he closed out the game. He spoke to the sideline reporter after the game and gave his honest assessment of his own performance.

“Aw, man! I made so many mistakes at the end of the game, I’m disappointed in myself,” said Edwards.

“For me, man, 75% of the game is my mind. My mind’s got to be where it needs to be, and in the last two minutes of the game, it wasn’t. I gave up two offensive rebounds, turned the ball over… but yeah, I’ll be better.”

“I’m disappointed in myself. I can’t give up two offensive rebounds to Champagnie. I may not be as athletic as I usually am, but I’ve got to be able to box out and make those small plays to win big-time games,” Edwards said before he walked off to the locker room.

Edwards nearly threw the game away with a costly possession that cut the game to a single possession with less than 40 seconds left in the game. Luckily for him, Julian Champagnie missed the final shot that could have won the Spurs the game.

 

At the postgame press conference, Edwards was asked to reflect on the final two minutes of the game that he previously spoke about.

“It was just game plan mistakes for me. Mental mistakes. We had some timeouts; I felt like I could have used one. I’m not really that good at taking the ball out of bounds, as I know. And I had two missed box-outs with a minute left on No. 30, Champagnie. So they were just game plan mistakes that won’t happen again,” Edwards boldly concluded.

The Timberwolves have managed to ruin Victor Wembanyama’s first triple-double in his playoff career for the Spurs. The French star had 11 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 blocks while shooting 5-17 from the floor (29.4 FG%) and missing all eight of his three-point shot attempts.

Despite stealing Game 1 on the road in San Antonio, the perfectionist that Edwards is, was not happy with his performance. So far in the playoffs, Edwards has averaged 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 40.0% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc.

For a player who averaged almost 29 points per game in the regular season (28.8 to be exact), Edwards has been playing like a shell of himself in terms of his athletic burst and speed on the floor. Edwards recognizes that while he is still dealing with injuries, there are some avenues where his mind and focus could still play a role in improving on the floor, which he can’t blame on the injuries.

He has boldly claimed that he would not make those mistakes again. It will be interesting to see how this win boosts his and the team’s morale to eventually steal the series from the Spurs.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks on the court during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Blames Himself For Spurs’ Game 1 Upset Despite Triple-Double
Next Article Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images Mike Conley Compares Anthony Edwards’ Game 1 Return To His 2015 Playoff Heroics
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