Victor Wembanyama Calls Out Spurs For Blowing A 16-Point Lead

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a tough 111-106 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, resulting in the team’s record falling to 30-14 for the season. While Victor Wembanyama was bothered by the loss, the Spurs star pinpointed one aspect that may be particularly concerning for San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama highlighted the team’s tendency to fade after taking big leads in games while speaking with the media. While addressing how the Spurs blew another lead on Tuesday night, the Spurs’ center commented:

“Same as usual, blowing 15-point leads. The good thing is, we’re all into the problem. We’re all putting our minds into it. But we’re conscious it is a problem.”

After a strong showing in the first quarter, the Spurs appeared to be in control of the game. Despite losing the second quarter, San Antonio still boasted a 10-point lead heading into the second half.

Although both teams battled to a standstill in the third quarter, San Antonio had some momentum on their side. Having widened the gap to as much as 16 points during the third, the Spurs had little to be concerned about.

Unfortunately, the energy completely shifted in the fourth, as Kevin Durant and the Rockets overwhelmed San Antonio. Houston completely dismantled their opponents, scoring 29 points while restricting the Spurs to only 14.

The Rockets took back the lead with just under five minutes left on the clock. Although it was only a one-point differential at this time, it was evident that the Spurs had lost all momentum.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson also spoke about giving up a 16-point lead during his post-game media availability. While highlighting the reasons behind it, he shared:

“I don’t think it was one thing that continued to hurt us, other than just some toughness; mental, physical, all across the board in a lot of ways that got to us. It snowballed, and they [Rockets] rode the momentum and finished the job. We gave a lot away in participating, but give Houston a lot of credit.”

Victor Wembanyama’s frustration with the loss is understandable. Given that San Antonio is currently positioned as one of the top teams in the West, remaining in this position to secure a playoff berth is a priority.

To ensure this, the Spurs must rally together and capitalize on the opportunities that they receive during games. In this regard, sustaining early leads is essential, and as a young team, something San Antonio must become accustomed to.

Aside from his team’s weak second-half display, Victor Wembanyama himself struggled to dominate on Tuesday night. The Spurs’ center posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists on 5-21 shooting from the field, with 0-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Overall, this game is one Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio will hope to bounce back from quickly. With an upcoming game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, the Spurs will attempt to return to winning ways.