Utah Lawmaker Wants To Bring Law That Allows Firearm Permit Holders To Bring Guns Into Jazz Games

A Utah lawmaker has introduced legislation that could significantly change security policies at professional sporting events in the state, including Utah Jazz home games at the Delta Center, as reported by the Salt Lake Tribune.

Rep. Candice Pierucci, a Republican from Herriman, is sponsoring House Bill 452, which would require certain privately operated venues that receive public funding to allow concealed firearms permit holders to bring guns onto the premises. The proposal would apply to venues that have received more than $1 million in state funds, a threshold that includes the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz and the Utah Mammoth.

A Utah lawmaker has introduced legislation that could significantly change security policies at professional sporting events in the state, including Utah Jazz home games at the Delta Center. Rep. Candice Pierucci, a Republican from Herriman, is sponsoring House Bill 452, which would require certain privately operated venues that receive public funding to allow concealed firearms permit holders to bring guns onto the premises.

The proposal would apply to venues that have received more than $1 million in state funds, a threshold that includes the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz and the Utah Mammoth. According to Pierucci, the legislation was prompted by a constituent who was barred from bringing a concealed firearm to a Jazz game and felt unsafe walking downtown with family members.

If passed, HB452 would extend beyond NBA and NHL games. Real Salt Lake matches, the Utah State Fair, and potentially Major League Baseball games if a team relocates to the state could also be affected. Some private hospitals that have received public funding may fall under the bill as well.

Smith Entertainment Group, which owns the Jazz and the Mammoth, said it is reviewing the proposed legislation. Salt Lake City police officials have indicated they need time to assess the potential public safety implications.

Pierucci has acknowledged the bill is still being refined, but its introduction has already sparked debate around the balance between public safety, league governance, and constitutional rights at major sporting events.