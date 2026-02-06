Luka Doncic On His Life After Being Traded To The Lakers: “It Was Terrible”

When Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, it sent shockwaves across the NBA. It was not just another superstar changing teams. It was a franchise player, still in his prime, being moved from a city he believed would be his basketball home for life. Nearly a year later, Doncic is finally opening up about how difficult that transition truly was.

Speaking on the Cousins podcast alongside Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, Doncic did not sugarcoat the experience.

“For me, it was terrible. I thought I was going to be there my whole life, but obviously things change. So it was hard. Like, the first month, the routine, it’s a lot to get into, you know. But, you know, one year after, I’m in a great place. I live by the beach.”

Doncic was shockingly traded by the Dallas Mavericks last season despite never requesting a move. He had repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Dallas long term and believed he would spend his entire career with the franchise that drafted him. The trade came without warning and represented a major emotional shock for the 26-year-old superstar, who had built his identity around the Mavericks organization and the city itself.

That attachment was evident during his first game back in Dallas as a Laker, when the Mavericks played a tribute video honoring his tenure. Cameras captured Doncic in tears during the presentation, underscoring how personal the separation had been. While the business side of the NBA often dictates such decisions, the move clearly took time for Doncic to process.

Since then, he has gradually settled into life in Los Angeles, both professionally and personally. In the offseason, Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers, committing himself to the franchise through the next phase of his prime. He also made noticeable physical changes, arriving at training camp leaner and more conditioned, addressing long-standing questions about his fitness and durability.

On the court, the results have been strong. In his first full season with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range. His production has helped the Lakers climb to a 31-19 record, placing them fifth in the Western Conference standings.

While Los Angeles is not viewed as a clear championship favorite due to lingering roster flaws, the core of Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves has provided stability and offensive firepower.

Doncic did suffer a recent injury during a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, a 119-115 victory, though early indications suggest the issue is not expected to sideline him for an extended period.

Though the initial transition was difficult, Doncic’s comments reflect a player who has adjusted to his new reality and found comfort in his surroundings. The emotional scars of leaving Dallas remain, but his performance and long-term commitment suggest he has fully embraced his role as the face of the Lakers moving forward.