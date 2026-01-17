Rich Pauls Advice To Moses Moody Sees Draymond Green Out Of Warriors Lineup

The latest tension point inside the Golden State Warriors did not come from a locker room blowup or a late-game collapse. It came from a podcast clip. And the ripple effect has been loud enough that it now feels like Draymond Green is being squeezed out of his own team’s identity.

On the Game Over podcast, Rich Paul was asked about Moses Moody and why he continues to struggle for consistent minutes despite productive play.

Moody, meanwhile, is quietly having the best season of his career. He is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists off the bench while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. He has been one of the Warriors’ few reliable floor spacers, someone who does not hijack possessions, defends his position, and actually scores efficiently in limited touches. On a team desperate for secondary scoring, that matters.

Draymond’s season tells a very different story. He is averaging just 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.3% from three. More concerning than the raw numbers is the impact profile. He has more fouls and turnovers than made field goals, his defensive discipline has slipped, and his offensive decision-making no longer bends defenses. The connective tissue still exists in theory, but the execution has eroded.

The timing could not be worse. The Warriors are 23–19, sitting eighth in the West, hovering just above .500 with no real upward momentum. This is not a contender protecting its core. This is a team stuck in the middle, exactly the state Jimmy Butler recently labeled ‘mediocre.’ When a team is winning, hierarchy is accepted. When it is not, hierarchy gets questioned.

Moody represents optionality. He is younger, cheaper, and trending upward. Draymond represents legacy. He is expensive, emotionally tied to the dynasty, and trending downward. Rich Paul’s advice did not just frame Moody’s situation. It reframed Draymond’s.

The uncomfortable truth is that Draymond Green has become a system player in a system that no longer dominates. When that happens, the system itself comes under review. And when an agent as influential as Rich Paul publicly lays out an alternative path for a young player, it accelerates the review whether the team wants it to or not.

Right now, this does not look like a one-player issue. It looks like a philosophical collision. The Warriors can keep forcing square pegs into a fading identity, or they can acknowledge that the role Draymond once perfected may no longer deserve automatic priority.

Rich Paul may have been talking about Moses Moody. But everyone heard who the conversation was really about.