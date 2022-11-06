NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"

Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most important figures in pop culture in recent years. Growing up as a kid actress, showing her talents on Netflix's hit show 'Stranger Things', Brown has earned a lot of praise and love from fans all over the world.

She might be British, but her career has grown in the US and Millie doesn't deny that. She's getting more interested in the American things she can do while in the country and recently landed at State Farm Arena to watch a big showdown between the host tea Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.

In a duel that included great stars like Trae Young and Zion Williamson, Brown stood out when fans spotted her sitting courtside. Knowing how important she is and guessing that maybe she wasn't too familiar with the game, she was interviewed and the exchange was very wholesome.

NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game

Millie revealed that she was actually attending her first NBA game ever while discussing her new project, the movie Enola Holmes 2, which is the reason why she's in Atlanta right now.

"This is amazing, it's my first basketball game ever, so I'm really excited to be here. This is my hometown, so I'm really grateful," Brown said.

As expected, fans reacted to this short but entertaining conversation. Some trolled the Los Angeles Lakers, rapper Drake and even the teams playing the game, while others were confused after she said Atlanta was her hometown.

she should use her powers to get the lakers sum Ws These comments are gonna be brutal 😂 Can the camera man get any closer 😂😂 Trae Young saw her and went crazy😂 Bro 11 is beautiful She fine as hell Drake in his way rn Drake about to be in Atlanta the rest of the season Nahhhh she really gorgeous 😮‍💨 She’s a W. Free Kyrie tho She is a star ⭐️ What side y’all think she from 😂😂😂 Finally post a hawks game and it’s of this… You lying like 21 😂😂 you don't sound too atlantish ain know she was from da A . 11 eleven the legend 🔥🔥🔥

In case you have doubts about the hometown comment, Brown spent much of her career and life recording in Georgia, especially filming Stranger Things. They use the towns of Jackson and Atlanta to do their thing and Millie has learned how to appreciate that.

While Eleven was in the public, No. 11 put up a show on the court, as Trae Young led the way for the Hawks, dropping 34 points on the Pelicans. Zion Williamson responded with 29 points but that wasn't enough to prevent the Hawks' 124-121 OT win over the Pels.