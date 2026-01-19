NBA Fan Yells ‘Leave Greenland Alone’ During Anthem Before Grizzlies-Magic Game In London

The crowd at the O2 applauded the heckler.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The NBA held its first regular-season game in London since 2019 on Sunday when the Orlando Magic took on the Memphis Grizzlies at the O2. There was much excitement in the air with how long the wait had been, but there was also some drama before the action commenced.

As singer and actress Vanessa Williams performed her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, a heckler in the crowd made their feelings known about U.S. President Donald Trump’s pursuit of Greenland.

“Leave Greenland alone,” the heckler yelled.

The comment drew applause from the crowd, indicating that the individual wasn’t alone in holding that opinion. Europe, in general, isn’t onboard with America’s goal to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

With resistance rising, Trump announced on Truth Social a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, effective February 1, 2026. He also added that the tariff would increase to 25% on June 1, 2026, and will be due and payable until a deal is struck.

“We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration,” Trump wrote. “Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

“The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused. Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a strong statement on X following Trump’s announcement.

“Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic. Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration.”

The situation is getting messy, and the sports world was dragged into it for a bit.

As for this game, the Grizzlies won 126-109. Ja Morant led the way for Memphis with 24 points (7-13 FG), five rebounds, 13 assists, and one steal. Morant had missed the last six games with a right calf injury, and this was some return.

For the Magic, Anthony Black had a team-high 19 points (7-15 FG) to go with two rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero chipped in with 16 points (7-20 FG), eight rebounds, and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough.

The Magic had previously beaten the Grizzlies 118-111 at Uber Arena in Berlin on Thursday. Hopes of back-to-back wins were dashed pretty quickly as the Grizzlies were up by 17 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 33 points on the night.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images Heat Might Avoid A Ja Morant Trade To Hold Out For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like