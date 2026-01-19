NBA Fan Yells ‘Leave Greenland Alone’ During Anthem Before Grizzlies-Magic Game In London

The NBA held its first regular-season game in London since 2019 on Sunday when the Orlando Magic took on the Memphis Grizzlies at the O2. There was much excitement in the air with how long the wait had been, but there was also some drama before the action commenced.

As singer and actress Vanessa Williams performed her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, a heckler in the crowd made their feelings known about U.S. President Donald Trump’s pursuit of Greenland.

“Leave Greenland alone,” the heckler yelled.

BREAKING: America was just mocked In London today. Actor Vanessa Williams was performing the Star-Spangled Banner before the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena. Someone yells, “leave Greenland alone!” and the crowd breaks out and applause. Trump is making… pic.twitter.com/SkfWrZGtFr — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 18, 2026

The comment drew applause from the crowd, indicating that the individual wasn’t alone in holding that opinion. Europe, in general, isn’t onboard with America’s goal to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

With resistance rising, Trump announced on Truth Social a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, effective February 1, 2026. He also added that the tariff would increase to 25% on June 1, 2026, and will be due and payable until a deal is struck.

“We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration,” Trump wrote. “Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

“The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused. Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a strong statement on X following Trump’s announcement.

“Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic. Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration.”

The situation is getting messy, and the sports world was dragged into it for a bit.

As for this game, the Grizzlies won 126-109. Ja Morant led the way for Memphis with 24 points (7-13 FG), five rebounds, 13 assists, and one steal. Morant had missed the last six games with a right calf injury, and this was some return.

For the Magic, Anthony Black had a team-high 19 points (7-15 FG) to go with two rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero chipped in with 16 points (7-20 FG), eight rebounds, and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough.

The Magic had previously beaten the Grizzlies 118-111 at Uber Arena in Berlin on Thursday. Hopes of back-to-back wins were dashed pretty quickly as the Grizzlies were up by 17 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 33 points on the night.