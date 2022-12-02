Credit: Fadeaway World

Dennis Rodman had something to say about one of the biggest myths in NBA history, which was recorded by Wilt Chamberlain. No, he wasn't talking about the epic 100-point game but the story of Wilt sleeping with 20,000 women during his life.

It's well known that the center was incredible on the court, showing a lot of stamina and strength all game long, but it's still hard to believe that he went to bed with so many women, regardless of how high they were on him.

Wilt openly spoke about this many times, saying that sexuality rules the world, and giving a candid response to the rumor of his wild sexual life. He even dated the mother of one of the best movie directors of all time, Quentin Tarantino, so you know this man was playing on and off the court.

Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women

Even though this sounds like a great story, not everybody believed in Wilt. In fact, many people called it a lie whenever they had the chance. Dennis Rodman was one of them, as he explained during an old interview on The Oprah Winfrey show. During a 1996 interview, the Worm debunked this story about Wilt while asking some interesting questions (28:48 mark).

"Totally. Believe me, if he had sex every day, for how many years? 20 years? I mean, you can have sex over 20 years, but not every day with five girls a day."

Rodman did the math and maybe it would add up, but the fact that Wilt had to do it with multiple games in a day to reach this mark seems a little unlikely. Sure, he was a specimen and played like nobody else, but still, these numbers sound unreachable for anybody.

If somebody like Rodman, who could go partying one night and the next day be ready to play a whole basketball game, has doubts about it, then you know this is an extremely hard accomplishment.

