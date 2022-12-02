Skip to main content

Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women

Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women

Dennis Rodman had something to say about one of the biggest myths in NBA history, which was recorded by Wilt Chamberlain. No, he wasn't talking about the epic 100-point game but the story of Wilt sleeping with 20,000 women during his life. 

It's well known that the center was incredible on the court, showing a lot of stamina and strength all game long, but it's still hard to believe that he went to bed with so many women, regardless of how high they were on him.

Wilt openly spoke about this many times, saying that sexuality rules the world, and giving a candid response to the rumor of his wild sexual life. He even dated the mother of one of the best movie directors of all time, Quentin Tarantino, so you know this man was playing on and off the court. 

Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women

Even though this sounds like a great story, not everybody believed in Wilt. In fact, many people called it a lie whenever they had the chance. Dennis Rodman was one of them, as he explained during an old interview on The Oprah Winfrey show. During a 1996 interview, the Worm debunked this story about Wilt while asking some interesting questions (28:48 mark). 

"Totally. Believe me, if he had sex every day, for how many years? 20 years? I mean, you can have sex over 20 years, but not every day with five girls a day."

Rodman did the math and maybe it would add up, but the fact that Wilt had to do it with multiple games in a day to reach this mark seems a little unlikely. Sure, he was a specimen and played like nobody else, but still, these numbers sound unreachable for anybody. 

If somebody like Rodman, who could go partying one night and the next day be ready to play a whole basketball game, has doubts about it, then you know this is an extremely hard accomplishment. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Insider Is 'Convinced' The Lakers Will Make A Trade By Mid-January
NBA Media

NBA Insider Is 'Convinced' The Lakers Will Make A Trade By Mid-January

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Said Wilt Chamberlain Lied About Sleeping With 20,000 Women

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have 'Discussed' Trading For Two Stars This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have 'Discussed' Trading For Two Stars This Season

By Orlando Silva
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James' Comments On His Controversial 1957 Desegregation Photo
NBA Media

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James' Comments On His Controversial 1957 Desegregation Photo

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Challenges Scottie Pippen To A 2-On-2 Duel Between Fathers And Sons
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Challenges Scottie Pippen To A 2-On-2 Duel Between Fathers And Sons

By Orlando Silva
5 Best Trade Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now
NBA Trade Rumors

5 Best Trade Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Nick Mac
Rudy Gobert Sends Ultimatum To Joel Embiid Ahead Of Decision To Play For Team France
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sends Ultimatum To Joel Embiid Ahead Of Decision To Play For Team France

By Aaron Abhishek
George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"
NBA Media

George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"

By Orlando Silva
Anonymous Source Drops Truth Bomb On Chris Paul Hooking Up With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

Anonymous Source Drops Truth Bomb On Chris Paul Hooking Up With Kim Kardashian

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To The Lakers And Bulls Potential Blockbuster Trade
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Lakers And Bulls Potential Blockbuster Trade

By Aaron Abhishek
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
NBA Media

Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Thinks Jayson Tatum Is A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks Jayson Tatum Is A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Showered Ja Morant In Praise Ahead Of Sixers vs. Grizzlies Duel
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Showered Ja Morant In Praise Ahead Of Sixers vs. Grizzlies Duel

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
NBA Media

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Trolls Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Using A LeBron James' Old Tweet
NBA Media

NBA Fan Trolls Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Using A LeBron James' Old Tweet

By Orlando Silva