Derrick Rose Is Investing Money In Gold, Silver, Copper, And Precious Minerals For AI

Derrick Rose has always moved with intention. During his playing career, that mindset showed up in how he adapted his game after injuries. Now, in retirement, it is showing up in how he thinks about money.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Rose opened up about his personal investment philosophy, and it is rooted less in hype and more in long-term practicality.

“I mean, right now I would have to keep things practical and stay in, say, precious metals. Silver, gold, I’m collecting myself. So I’m collecting a lot of silver right now, and I’m always collecting gold. But you have to keep things practical. Silver, gold, copper, things for AI.”

Rose’s comments came at an interesting time. Just last week, gold surged to a new all-time high of $5,564 per ounce, while silver also crossed a historic mark, climbing to $122 per ounce. Copper prices have also been elevated, with recent moves of roughly $5.82 per ounce, reflecting growing global demand. While Rose is not positioning himself as a market guru, his logic aligns with where much of the industrial world is heading.

So what exactly are precious minerals, and why do they matter now more than ever?

Precious minerals typically refer to metals that are scarce, durable, and highly valuable. Gold and silver are the most well-known, often viewed as stores of value during inflation or economic uncertainty. Copper, while not always labeled as a precious metal in the traditional sense, has become increasingly important because of its industrial role. It is essential for electrical wiring, renewable energy infrastructure, and data centers.

That is where artificial intelligence enters the picture. AI systems require massive computing power, and that means more servers, more chips, more cooling systems, and more electrical infrastructure. Copper is critical for transmitting power efficiently. Silver is used in electronics due to its conductivity. Gold remains essential in high-end circuitry and long-term wealth preservation.

In simple terms, the more advanced technology becomes, the more these materials are needed behind the scenes.

Rose’s approach reflects a broader trend of athletes becoming more financially literate after retirement. Instead of chasing risky ventures, he is focused on assets with tangible use cases and historical stability.

Financially, Rose is more than equipped to take that patient approach. His net worth is estimated to be north of $90 million, while his NBA career earnings totaled approximately $166 million. Off the court, his biggest financial win came early. In February 2012, Rose signed a landmark 14-year extension with Adidas, reportedly worth $185 million in base value. With royalties, bonuses, and appearance fees, the deal was structured to potentially exceed $260 million over its lifetime.

Beyond Adidas, Rose partnered with brands such as Foot Locker, Powerade, and Giordano’s, building one of the most recognizable athlete portfolios of his era. Unlike many stars, he avoided public financial drama, quietly setting himself up for long-term stability.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2024, Rose has been intentional about how he defines success. Recently, the Chicago Bulls honored him by retiring his jersey in an emotional ceremony that celebrated his journey from hometown hero to league MVP and resilient veteran. Yet even that moment did not change how Rose views legacy.

More recently, Rose showed that love for Chicago in a different way. He quietly opened a family-owned flower shop called Rose’s, another example of his preference for meaningful, community-rooted ventures over flashy investments. It is personal, local, and intentional, much like everything else he does.

In the same Forbes interview, he reiterated that he has zero regrets about his career and famously said he feels like he ‘won 11 championships’ because of how long he lasted after injuries. He also made it clear he does not want a statue built in his honor, preferring to keep things understated and personal.

That same mindset shows up in his investments. Rose is not chasing attention. He is building quietly, collecting assets that align with how the world is evolving.

In an era where AI dominates headlines and markets swing wildly, Derrick Rose is doing what he has always done best.