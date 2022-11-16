Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To 'Hand Over The Money'

Former NBA player Donte Greene made roughly $5 million during the course of his NBA career. In just four seasons with the Kings, he averaged just 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 40.6% shooting.

All-in-all, it was an average (at best) career for Greene, who was able to become a millionaire in just four NBA seasons.

Unfortunately, it seems Mr. Greene has not done a very good job handling his money, as he recently got caught trying (and failing) to rob a gas station this week. According to Daily Mail, Greene is now facing some potential prison time after reportedly 'lunging' at the clerk.

Former Syracuse basketball star and journeyman NBA forward Donte Greene has been arrested on an attempted robbery charge after allegedly ordering an Indiana gas station clerk to 'give him all the money' from the register last week.



The alleged incident took place on November 8 at a Phillips 66 station in the Northern Indiana town of Goshen about 30 miles east of South Bend, where the University of Notre Dame is located.



According to the South Bend Tribune, the clerk told Goshen police that Greene told him to 'give him all the money' before lunging at the cashier.

$5 million is enough for most people to be set up for life, but NBA players don't always know what to do with their money. For many NBA role-players, they don't make enough money to feed their unhealthy spending habits, and it can lead to financial difficulties when they retire and the money stops pouring in.

Sadly, this post-retirement collapse isn't unheard of in the NBA world.

Some Ex-NBA Stars Go Broke After Retiring From The League

All across the country, there are stories similar to Greene's (although he's the only one so far who has tried to rob someone). Like Greene, LeBron James' former teammate, Delonte West has also run into some tough times as indicated by his recent sightings.

The difficulties of retirement can be a tough road for professional athletes, especially those who aren't wise spenders.

In the case of Dante Greene, he is a special case of someone's life spiraling out of control, and it's crazy to think that he went from making millions playing professional basketball to facing years in prison for attempted robbery.

Life comes at you fast sometimes.

