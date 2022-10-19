Skip to main content

Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."

Draymond Green was a contributing member to a great Warriors win on the opening night of the new NBA season, but the Warriors man is still under the limelight for different reasons. On the positive side, his link-up with Jordan Poole has been highlighted and appreciated. On the negative side, people are trying to troll him for something as simple as talking to fans courtside. And even Andre Iguodala, his teammate, had an unreal NSFW reaction to Draymond interacting with LeBron James

At the moment, nothing Green does is going to be received overwhelmingly positively. The visual of him punching Jordan Poole is still too fresh in the memory of fans and everyone else associated with the NBA. And that's what all the conversation is about at this time as well. So it was no surprise that when Draymond turned up to Ring Night in a dazzling green 'money' suit, some fan immediately made it a meme by superimposing Jordan Poole's face on it. 

"Lets' go! Looking like money, you know what I'm talking about."

Considering that Jordan Poole just signed a massive new $140 million extension, this is incredibly funny. Also since the tension between the two before their altercation was over things related to a contract, this is even more wild. Truly NBA fans are ruthless when it comes to these things. 

NBA Fans Reacted To Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green's Suit With Jordan Poole's Face On It

Naturally, this meme was all over Twitter when it got posted, and fans had a lot of reactions to it. Many seemed in awe of the creativity of whoever created it, but most took the time to take some more shots at Green.

"Nah, this is a violation."

"I just dropped dead bro, what is this."

"I cannot stop screaming, this is hilarious."

"Y'all are too quick with all this."

"This has to be too soon, man."

"Oh my god, Dray got destroyed here lmao."

"Yeah, Draymond is never. living this one down dawg."

"That's what you get for wearing all green."

"Even Draymond doesn't deserve this."

"The way I am losing it right now."

"You know Jordan Poole done paid someone to make this."

It will take some time for people to move on from the Draymond Green situation and start talking about other stuff, and till then, this is simply something he will have to learn to deal with. If the Warriors continue to win and both Poole and Green play well though, everything should blow over much faster than it will otherwise. 

